DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 07, 2019

Japanese doctor’s family to bring body home from Afghanistan

APUpdated December 07, 2019

Email

Kabul: The wife and daughter of slain Japanese physician Tetsu Nakamura stand beside his coffin after they arrived here to pay their tribute to Nakamura at the Afghan military hospital on Friday.—AP
Kabul: The wife and daughter of slain Japanese physician Tetsu Nakamura stand beside his coffin after they arrived here to pay their tribute to Nakamura at the Afghan military hospital on Friday.—AP

KABUL: The wife of a 73-year-old Japanese physician killed earlier this week in a roadside shooting in eastern Afghanistan wept softly as she stood by her husband’s coffin in a Kabul hospital on Friday.

The wife, identified in Japanese media as Naoko Nakamura, arrived in the capital earlier on Friday with her daughter and three of Dr Tetsu Nakamura’s colleagues, including a childhood friend. They will take his body home to the city of Fukuoka on Saturday.

The killing of Nakamura, known as Uncle Murad to the villagers whose lives he helped change for the better, has shocked many Afghans across the country. Nakamura was gunned down along with five Afghans on Wednesday as they traveled to the Nangarhar provincial capital of Jalalabad. The gunmen fled the scene and police say their investigation is still looking for those behind the attack.

The Taliban have denied any connection to the slaying.

A Japanese flag was placed nearby Nakamura’s coffin, which was draped in a white cloth and covered with yellow flowers. Uniformed Afghan soldiers stood nearby as the family, accompanied by Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mitsuji Suzuka, paid their final respects.

The Afghan government is expected to hold a memorial service on Saturday to honor Nakamura’s service to Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2019

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A changing world

A changing world

As the nature of warfare changes, so does the nature of diplomacy.

Editorial

Updated December 07, 2019

Test for parliament

Picking an ECP chairman and two commission members requires negotiating skills of the highest order.
December 07, 2019

Digital Pakistan

DIGITAL technology is reshaping the world rapidly. It is transforming everything — from the way governments and...
December 07, 2019

Curbing measles

THE damaging effects of the anti-vaxxing community’s propaganda are being felt around the world as WHO has raised...
December 06, 2019

Jalalabad attack

AS a final peace deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans has yet to be clinched, the chaos in Afghanistan...
December 06, 2019

Jirga ‘justice’

RARELY does a day go by without news of horrific abuse inflicted upon the women and children of this land. Daily...