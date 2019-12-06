Quetta Gladiators bag World Cup winner Jason Roy for PSL's 5th edition

The drafting ceremony for Pakistan Super League's (PSL) fifth edition is underway in Lahore, with the five teams announcing the players they have bagged for the upcoming tournament.

Platinum category

In the platinum category, the series' defending champions Quetta Gladiators bagged England opener Jason Roy, who was the evening's first platinum pick.

South Africa's Moeen Ali and Rilee Rossouw were picked by Multan Sultans in their platinum category, while their compatriot Dale Steyn was bagged by Islamabad United.

Another South African Colin Ingram was also included by United.

Lahore Qalandars, PSL's least successful team, picked Chris Lynn in their platinum category. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings chose Alex Hales.

Diamond category

New Zealand's Colin Munro, who was part of Karachi Kings in PSL's fourth edition, was Islamabad United's first diamond pick. Kings' went for English player Chris Jordan.

England's Tom Banton was bagged by Peshawar Zalmi, while Quetta Gladiators went for Australia's Ben Cutting.

Multan Sultans picked veteran Shoaib Malik as well as the evening's first wild card entry Zeeshan Ashraf.

Ashraf's pick enabled the Sultans to pick another diamond player and they went for Ravi Bopara.

More to follow.