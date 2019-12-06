DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 06, 2019

Quetta Gladiators bag World Cup winner Jason Roy for PSL's 5th edition

Imran Siddique | Dawn.comUpdated December 06, 2019

Email

PSL's drafting ceremony is underway in Lahore. — Screengrab from Pakistan Super League's live telecast
PSL's drafting ceremony is underway in Lahore. — Screengrab from Pakistan Super League's live telecast

The drafting ceremony for Pakistan Super League's (PSL) fifth edition is underway in Lahore, with the five teams announcing the players they have bagged for the upcoming tournament.

Platinum category

In the platinum category, the series' defending champions Quetta Gladiators bagged England opener Jason Roy, who was the evening's first platinum pick.

South Africa's Moeen Ali and Rilee Rossouw were picked by Multan Sultans in their platinum category, while their compatriot Dale Steyn was bagged by Islamabad United.

Another South African Colin Ingram was also included by United.

Lahore Qalandars, PSL's least successful team, picked Chris Lynn in their platinum category. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings chose Alex Hales.

Diamond category

New Zealand's Colin Munro, who was part of Karachi Kings in PSL's fourth edition, was Islamabad United's first diamond pick. Kings' went for English player Chris Jordan.

England's Tom Banton was bagged by Peshawar Zalmi, while Quetta Gladiators went for Australia's Ben Cutting.

Multan Sultans picked veteran Shoaib Malik as well as the evening's first wild card entry Zeeshan Ashraf.

Ashraf's pick enabled the Sultans to pick another diamond player and they went for Ravi Bopara.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 06, 2019

Jalalabad attack

AS a final peace deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans has yet to be clinched, the chaos in Afghanistan...
December 06, 2019

Jirga ‘justice’

RARELY does a day go by without news of horrific abuse inflicted upon the women and children of this land. Daily...
Updated December 05, 2019

Climate action

The country needs drastic steps to, among other things, improve its air quality and harness renewable energy sources.
December 05, 2019

Child marriages

A RECENT report by Unicef reveals that the number of child marriages in South Asia has halved from where it stood 25...
December 05, 2019

Sino-Russian ties

IN a world of changing alliance patterns, it is obvious that China and Russia must come closer, the signing of...