DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 06, 2019

Dawn's Islamabad bureau besieged by protesters for the second time this week

Inamullah Khattak | Khaleeq Kiani | Mubarak Zeb Khan | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 06, 2019

Email

Burnt copies of Dawn newspaper. — Photo courtesy Mubarak Zeb Khan
Burnt copies of Dawn newspaper. — Photo courtesy Mubarak Zeb Khan
Protesters burnt copies of Dawn newspaper outside the Islamabad office on Friday. — Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui
Protesters burnt copies of Dawn newspaper outside the Islamabad office on Friday. — Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui

Protesters on Friday besieged Dawn's Islamabad bureau — the second time this week — and chanted slogans against the media group and set copies of the newspaper on fire.

Nearly 100 people who had arrived in vans gathered outside the newspaper's office. Police arrived at the scene but the protesters dispersed on their own after about 40 minutes.

"Yet another orchestrated demo against Dawn outside its office in Islamabad," tweeted Dawn Editor Zaffar Abbas. "Same lot, threatening tone, bigger in number & have blocked entrance. We have informed police & have told them it’s their duty to protect our staff & property. Let’s hope someone from govt will intervene!!"

"They have just dispersed after burning some copies of Dawn," Abbas said. "Everyone has a right to protest as long as they are not violent."

The International Press Institute (IPI), in a statement, condemned the "threatening demonstrations", saying: "Dawn is a bastion of independent journalism and Pakistan must guarantee the safety of its journalists."

The protest today took place only hours after the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights directed Islamabad police to look into the siege on Monday of Dawn's Islamabad offices.

Protests, threats against Dawn

A mob had staged a demonstration on Monday against the publication of a news report regarding the origins of the London Bridge attacker who stabbed two persons to death last week. The charged mob, carrying banners and chanting slogans against the newspaper, had remained outside the office building for nearly three hours, besieging the premises and making the staffers hostage.

A day later, dozens of people staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club against Dawn and made threats against its staffers. They also threatened to besiege the offices of the media group if “prompt action was not taken against the management and outlets of the organisation”.

The siege was condemned by media bodies, journalists, lawmakers and rights groups. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited the office the day after the protest to express solidarity with the staffers who had remained "under siege".

The protest outside the media group's Islamabad's office was also condemned by prime minister's aide Firdous Ashiq Awan two days later, when she was asked about the siege.

"[The government] will discourage such acts," she had said.

Global media watchdogs — Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) — called on Pakistani authorities to condemn the besieging of Dawn offices and to prevent demonstrations against the newspaper from turning violent.

Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk, said: “This show of force constitutes yet another absolutely unacceptable act of intimidation towards Pakistan’s leading daily.”

“The information we have obtained indicates that the federal government was, at the very least, a passive accomplice if not the actual instigator of behaviour that is unacceptable in a democracy," said the RSF statement. "We call on Prime Minister Imran Khan to publicly condemn these excesses, failing which he will be held personally responsible for this alarming press freedom violation.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ramesh Kumar
Dec 06, 2019 05:07pm
There is no tolerance in the country.
Recommend 0
Amit Atwal
Dec 06, 2019 05:10pm
Somebody in the upper echelons of power doesn't like the blunt reality DAWN publishes.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2019 05:16pm
Freedom of press and free speech has once again been attacked and endangered by the mafia group people believing in the centuries old jungle law of "my way or the highway."
Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Dec 06, 2019 05:17pm
I had the name of the RSF spokesman several times over to see whether or not it was meant to be a joke.
Recommend 0
HA
Dec 06, 2019 05:23pm
Who are these people. Where is Islamabad police. Seems orchestrated demo. Mr IK you are very quiet. No tweets.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 06, 2019 05:23pm
Very Sad ---- A General Ayub Khan-era culture !
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Dec 06, 2019 05:24pm
Every one knows who is behind
Recommend 0
Onetwo
Dec 06, 2019 05:27pm
Protestors are from the "sacred" institution.
Recommend 0
joe
Dec 06, 2019 05:31pm
Sadiq Khan when elected Mayor of London ,we read Sadiq Khan, Pakistan origin elected Mayor of London. Did we see such protest then as to how he is being called Pakistani Origin ?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 06, 2019

Jalalabad attack

AS a final peace deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans has yet to be clinched, the chaos in Afghanistan...
December 06, 2019

Jirga ‘justice’

RARELY does a day go by without news of horrific abuse inflicted upon the women and children of this land. Daily...
Updated December 05, 2019

Climate action

The country needs drastic steps to, among other things, improve its air quality and harness renewable energy sources.
December 05, 2019

Child marriages

A RECENT report by Unicef reveals that the number of child marriages in South Asia has halved from where it stood 25...
December 05, 2019

Sino-Russian ties

IN a world of changing alliance patterns, it is obvious that China and Russia must come closer, the signing of...