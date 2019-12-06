DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 06, 2019

Justice Gulzar Ahmed admonishes development authorities for 'ruining Islamabad'

Haseeb BhattiDecember 06, 2019

Email

CDA teams demolish contruction and encroachments by Centaurus Mall. — Mohammad Asim/File
CDA teams demolish contruction and encroachments by Centaurus Mall. — Mohammad Asim/File

Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday directed the chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to launch a criminal investigation against officials suspected of being involved in misconduct.

The judge, who is set to become the Chief Justice of Pakistan on December 21, also told the chairman to recover money from those officials who have caused financial losses to the body. He made these remarks during a Supreme Court hearing pertaining to encroachments by Centaurus Mall.

During the hearing, Justice Ahmed lashed out against capital authorities for "ruining Islamabad" and regretted that the construction of high-rise buildings had been approved on directions by politicians.

"Don't earthquakes hit this city?" he inquired.

He regretted that there was almost no public transport in the capital since 1960.

"There is one shaking Metro running [in Islamabad]. There is no rickshaw in sight," he observed. "Bring in rickshaws, show people your culture."

The judge also expressed annoyance at overseas Pakistanis' "refusal to work in the country".

"Overseas Pakistanis are running the transport system in London. Our best town planners have gone to America and Canada. They say that they cannot work in a jungle. Their refusal [to work in Pakistan] is a slap on their and the country's face."

The judge also pointed out the deteriorating situation of the capital's roads and said: "One fears of running into a footpath while driving on the Kashmir Highway."

Justice Ahmed told National Highway Authority chairman to present a report on the action taken in accordance with the court's orders. He also directed the interior secretary to submit a report on solutions to administrative problems.

The hearing was adjourned for six weeks.

Justice Ahmed will assume charge as the country's top judge on December 21, a day after the retirement of the incumbent CJP Asif Saeed Khosa. He is hearing multiple cases pertaining to illegal encroachments in Karachi and Islamabad.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Qasim
Dec 06, 2019 02:25pm
Unfortunately the government has failed miserably, they can't even do the things that doesn't need billions of rupees! Even Lahore has the same issue, apart from lack of civil sense from the public, govt has failed to carry out its obligations.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 06, 2019 02:29pm
'"Overseas Pakistanis are running the transport system in London. Our best town planners have gone to America and Canada. They say that they cannot work in a jungle. Their refusal [to work in Pakistan] is a slap on their and the country's face." Don't attack those who remit 40%of total foreign exchange to country from their hard work and keep it economically afloat.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 06, 2019 02:29pm
Against a planned maximum population of 285,000 inhabitants at full development of the City, Islamabad is housing over 2,000,000 people, who are forced to squeeze into the land and services of less than 10 % capability. Traffic growth has made all roads and intersections, nightmares for pliers of over 1,000,000 vehicles on roads planned and designed for a maximum of 50,000 are daily test of nerves of the inhabitants.... In view of the reasons given above,is it not prudent to consider shifting of Capital to a more conducive and appropriate location than Islamabad? Quite obviously,we can not presently afford it.Therefore,the only option is, to correct the situation, to the extent possible.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 06, 2019 02:30pm
'"Overseas Pakistanis are running the transport system in London. Our best town planners have gone to America and Canada. They say that they cannot work in a jungle. Their refusal [to work in Pakistan] is a slap on their and the country's face." They don't come because the kind of issues at hand that you are dealing with right now. Clean that and law order, and many would return.
Recommend 0
Adnan Saleem
Dec 06, 2019 02:39pm
Now the judge will decide if you should have rickshaws in the city or not !!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 06, 2019

Jalalabad attack

AS a final peace deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans has yet to be clinched, the chaos in Afghanistan...
December 06, 2019

Jirga ‘justice’

RARELY does a day go by without news of horrific abuse inflicted upon the women and children of this land. Daily...
Updated December 05, 2019

Climate action

The country needs drastic steps to, among other things, improve its air quality and harness renewable energy sources.
December 05, 2019

Child marriages

A RECENT report by Unicef reveals that the number of child marriages in South Asia has halved from where it stood 25...
December 05, 2019

Sino-Russian ties

IN a world of changing alliance patterns, it is obvious that China and Russia must come closer, the signing of...