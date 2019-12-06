DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 06, 2019

Verdict on Imran’s acquittal in PTV attack case delayed

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 06, 2019

Email

The court observed that the case would be decided after hearing all other applicants. Further hearing in the petition was adjourned to Dec 12. –Instagram/File
The court observed that the case would be decided after hearing all other applicants. Further hearing in the petition was adjourned to Dec 12. –Instagram/File

ISLAMABAD: Perhaps due to lack of coordination among lawyers for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) could not announce its decision on the acquittal plea of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament House and PTV attack cases.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan had last month reserved verdict in the case which was supposed to be announced on Thursday.

PTI leaders, including President Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Minister for Planning Asad Umar had withdrawn identical petitions to save the court from taking time to decide so many petitions.

However, when the proceeding was resumed on Thursday, a court official said dozens of PTI workers were also seeking same relief and it was not possible for the judge to decide the single petition and keep the others pending.

This was due to the fact that the legal team of the PTI did not make any effort for withdrawal of the petitions pending even before Mr Khan applied for the acquittal.

Subsequently, the court observed that the case would be decided after hearing all other applicants.

Further hearing in the petition was adjourned to Dec 12.Police had invoked Anti-Terrorism Act against PTI chief Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Ejaz Chaudhry and others for inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 06, 2019

Jalalabad attack

AS a final peace deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans has yet to be clinched, the chaos in Afghanistan...
December 06, 2019

Jirga ‘justice’

RARELY does a day go by without news of horrific abuse inflicted upon the women and children of this land. Daily...
Updated December 05, 2019

Climate action

The country needs drastic steps to, among other things, improve its air quality and harness renewable energy sources.
December 05, 2019

Child marriages

A RECENT report by Unicef reveals that the number of child marriages in South Asia has halved from where it stood 25...
December 05, 2019

Sino-Russian ties

IN a world of changing alliance patterns, it is obvious that China and Russia must come closer, the signing of...