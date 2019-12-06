DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 06, 2019

Dua was kidnapped for ransom, say police

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 06, 2019

Email

A protest against the abduction was staged by members of the civil society at Karachi's Teen Talwar roundabout on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Twitter/File
A protest against the abduction was staged by members of the civil society at Karachi's Teen Talwar roundabout on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Twitter/File

KARACHI: The police authorities believe that law student Dua Mangi was kidnapped for ransom.

The young woman was kidnapped by armed men from Bukhari Commercial in the DHA early on Sunday while her “friend” Haris Fatah Soomro was shot at and wounded.

South Zone DIG Sharjeel Kharal said on Thursday that “it appears to be a case of kidnapping for ransom”. It had been ascertained through investigation that the student was kidnapped for ransom, he said, but did not elaborate. The DIG South was leading different reams of police probing the incident.

According to a Karachi police spokesperson, police were investigating the case from different aspects as more than 12 persons had been questioned.

The police and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee were also probing the incident from the perspective of a past kidnapping case, according to a police statement.

In May, a girl, Ms Bisma, had been kidnapped from DHA and she returned home reportedly after payment of ransom.

Meanwhile, lawyers and members of civil society, students of S.M. Law College and relatives on Thursday held a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club for Dua’s safe recovery.

Dua’s cousin Keenjhar Sindhu told the media that several days had passed, but the authorities had failed to trace her.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 06, 2019

Jalalabad attack

AS a final peace deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans has yet to be clinched, the chaos in Afghanistan...
December 06, 2019

Jirga ‘justice’

RARELY does a day go by without news of horrific abuse inflicted upon the women and children of this land. Daily...
Updated December 05, 2019

Climate action

The country needs drastic steps to, among other things, improve its air quality and harness renewable energy sources.
December 05, 2019

Child marriages

A RECENT report by Unicef reveals that the number of child marriages in South Asia has halved from where it stood 25...
December 05, 2019

Sino-Russian ties

IN a world of changing alliance patterns, it is obvious that China and Russia must come closer, the signing of...