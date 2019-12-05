DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 05, 2019

2 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Dawn.comDecember 05, 2019

Email

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Sher Zaman (right) and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad (left). — ISPR
The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Sher Zaman (right) and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad (left). — ISPR

Two security forces officials were martyred in an intelligence-based operation conducted near Charkhel village of North Waziristan, a statement by the military's media wing said on Thursday.

"Presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout. During operation two terrorists killed," said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Sher Zaman and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad.

The incident follows an exchange of fire with terrorists four days ago which resulted in one Frontier Corps soldier being martyred and two others getting injured.

"Terrorists raided an FC post in North Waziristan district near the Pak-Afghan border," according to an ISPR statement.

Earlier, in November, three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in North Waziristan.

The martyred soldiers were a part of the army's patrolling team. One other soldier was also injured when the IED went off, an ISPR statement had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 05, 2019

Climate action

The country needs drastic steps to, among other things, improve its air quality and harness renewable energy sources.
December 05, 2019

Child marriages

A RECENT report by Unicef reveals that the number of child marriages in South Asia has halved from where it stood 25...
December 05, 2019

Sino-Russian ties

IN a world of changing alliance patterns, it is obvious that China and Russia must come closer, the signing of...
Updated December 04, 2019

Moody’s upgrade

It is not a triumph for the policymaker, and it certainly is not a moment to exalt and hail as a victory.
December 04, 2019

Transport woes

IT is a matter of great shame that successive governments — federal, provincial or municipal — have, despite...
Updated December 04, 2019

Disaster Down Under

The PCB also blundered by putting all its eggs in Misbah-ul-Haq’s basket.