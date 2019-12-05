2 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two security forces officials were martyred in an intelligence-based operation conducted near Charkhel village of North Waziristan, a statement by the military's media wing said on Thursday.

"Presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout. During operation two terrorists killed," said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Sher Zaman and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad.

The incident follows an exchange of fire with terrorists four days ago which resulted in one Frontier Corps soldier being martyred and two others getting injured.

"Terrorists raided an FC post in North Waziristan district near the Pak-Afghan border," according to an ISPR statement.

Earlier, in November, three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in North Waziristan.

The martyred soldiers were a part of the army's patrolling team. One other soldier was also injured when the IED went off, an ISPR statement had said.