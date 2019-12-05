DAWN.COM

PM forms committee for fresh legislation

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 05, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday constituted an eight-member committee headed by Law Minister Farogh Naseem (pictured) apparently to make fresh legislation/amendment to the Constitution regarding the appointment of the army chief and extension in his tenure as directed by the Supreme Court. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday constituted an eight-member committee headed by Law Minister Farogh Naseem apparently to make fresh legislation/amendment to the Constitution regarding the appointment of the army chief and extension in his tenure as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) was constituted in terms of rule 17(2) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

“The committee shall examine the cases of fresh legislation as well as amendments to the existing laws and give its recommendations whether they are to be introduced in the parliament or otherwise, subject to ratification by the cabinet,” the committee’s terms of reference stated.

Secretarial support to the committee will be provided by the cabinet division.

Other members of the CCLC are Attorney General Anwar Mansoor, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, the federal minister concerned [by special invitation], Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the law and justice secretary, a joint secretary [Prime Minister Office] and the cabinet secretary as secretary of the committee.

The Supreme Court had in a recent verdict allowed extension/reappointment of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of the Army Staff for another six months. At the same time, the apex court directed the government to determine the tenure, terms and conditions of service of the army chief through legislation within this period.

However, some government ministers, including Farogh Naseem, had claimed that the incumbent army chief would serve for another three years.

Though it is a fact that the government cannot pass any fresh legislation without the support of the opposition, which enjoys majority in the Senate, the prime minister and his ministers are bent upon bashing the opposition leaders almost on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is leaving for London to meet party’s supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and seek his guidance on the issue of legislation regarding tenure, terms and conditions of service of the army chief. The delegation comprises Khawaja Asif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer and Ahsan Iqbal.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2019

