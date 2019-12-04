DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 04, 2019

Trump calls Trudeau two-faced as palace gossip goes viral

APUpdated December 04, 2019

Email

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain's Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II at a Buckingham Palace reception for NATO leaders on Tuesday evening. — AP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain's Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II at a Buckingham Palace reception for NATO leaders on Tuesday evening. — AP

Nato leaders professed unity on Wednesday at a summit near London but a spat over off-the-cuff chit chat at a royal reception rattled their show of solidarity.

US President Donald Trump branded the leader of America's northern neighbour two-faced after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone.

Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain's Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II at Tuesday evening's Buckingham Palace reception for Nato leaders.

After Johnson asked Macron "Is that why you were late?" Trudeau could be heard saying Macron was late "because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.” Trudeau confirmed that was a reference to Trump's long and unscheduled question-and-answer session with journalists earlier on Tuesday.

Trudeau also said: “You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor.” He explained on Wednesday that was in reference to Trump's decision to hold the next Group of Seven meeting at Camp David, the presidential retreat.

Footage of the palace reception was recorded by a pool camera. The clip was posted online by Canadian broadcaster CBC and has been viewed more than 5 million times.

Speaking Wednesday at the summit venue in Watford, outside London, Trump said Trudeau was likely upset that the US president had broached the fact that Canada falls short of the Nato target of spending 2% of its gross domestic product on defense.

"Well, he's two-faced," Trump told reporters. "And honestly, with Trudeau he's a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 per cent and I guess he's not very happy about it.”

Trudeau had a quiet word and a handshake with Trump as he arrived at the summit on Wednesday, and later tried to shrug off the episode.

"As you all know, we have a very good and constructive relationship between me and the president," Trudeau told reporters at a news conference.

Asked if the incident had given him pause for thought, Trudeau said that ensuring the focus of attention remained on matters of substance is something that were all going to try to do a little harder.

Johnson, meanwhile, professed ignorance when asked by reporters about the conversation.

"That's complete nonsense," he said, adding: "I really don't know what is being referred to there."

Leaders of the 29 Nato states met to mark the 70th anniversary of the military alliance and trying to patch up differences over defence spending, the alliance's strategic direction and member nation Turkey’s military action in northern Syria.

The two-day gathering ended with a show of unity, as the leaders declared their commitment to the alliance's principle of collective defense, saying in their final declaration that “an attack against one Ally shall be considered an attack against us all.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Student awakening

Student awakening

The solidarity march staged by students has given a huge impetus to progressive democratic voices.

Editorial

Updated December 04, 2019

Moody’s upgrade

It is not a triumph for the policymaker, and it certainly is not a moment to exalt and hail as a victory.
December 04, 2019

Transport woes

IT is a matter of great shame that successive governments — federal, provincial or municipal — have, despite...
Updated December 04, 2019

Disaster Down Under

The PCB also blundered by putting all its eggs in Misbah-ul-Haq’s basket.
December 03, 2019

Student unions

Student unions are the first step towards participation in national politics and the grooming of future leaders.
December 03, 2019

Intra-party democracy

LACK of democracy within political parties is an issue that Pakistan has been struggling with for the better part of...
December 03, 2019

Removing the hurdles

AROUND the world, the International Day of Disabled Persons is being marked with various stakeholders coming ...