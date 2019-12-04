DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 04, 2019

Asad Umar steps down as chairman of NA standing committee on finance

Tahir SheraniDecember 04, 2019

Email

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. — Dawn/File
Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. — Dawn/File

Asad Umar, who recently rejoined the federal cabinet as the minister for planning and development, on Wednesday stepped down as the chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance.

The development took place during a session of the committee in parliament today and in the wake of Asad Umar's new appointment. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser accepted the resignation.

Umar, being a federal minister, will no longer be part of the committee.

The committee members unanimously voted in PTI MNA Faizullah Kamoka as the new chairman. His name had been recommended by PPP information secretary Dr Nafisa Shah and endorsed by PTI MNA Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak.

"As the chairman of this committee, I will take all its members forward together," said Kamoka, as he thanked the committee for their vote of confidence.

The committee members paid tribute to Umar for having served the committee dutifully. A resolution to pay tribute to him was also passed by the committee.

Umar had previously served as the finance minister for about eight months, from Aug 20 last year to April 18 this year.

At the time of his removal from the finance ministry, the prime minister had offered him the portfolio of petroleum minister, but he had declined, saying he would work for the party from outside the cabinet.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Student awakening

Student awakening

The solidarity march staged by students has given a huge impetus to progressive democratic voices.

Editorial

Updated December 04, 2019

Moody’s upgrade

It is not a triumph for the policymaker, and it certainly is not a moment to exalt and hail as a victory.
December 04, 2019

Transport woes

IT is a matter of great shame that successive governments — federal, provincial or municipal — have, despite...
Updated December 04, 2019

Disaster Down Under

The PCB also blundered by putting all its eggs in Misbah-ul-Haq’s basket.
December 03, 2019

Student unions

Student unions are the first step towards participation in national politics and the grooming of future leaders.
December 03, 2019

Intra-party democracy

LACK of democracy within political parties is an issue that Pakistan has been struggling with for the better part of...
December 03, 2019

Removing the hurdles

AROUND the world, the International Day of Disabled Persons is being marked with various stakeholders coming ...