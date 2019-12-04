Mickey Arthur to be appointed Sri Lanka's head coach: report

Former Pakistan cricket team coach Mickey Arthur will take over as the head coach for Sri Lanka, ESPN Cricinfo reported on Tuesday.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Arthur has agreed to a two-year contract with Sri Lanka, adding that a formal announcement will be made shortly.

Grant Flower, David Sacker and Shane McDermott will be joining Arthur's backroom staff as batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach, respectively.

"They will all be joining on two-year contracts," Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) CEO Ashley De Silva confirmed to the website.

The move is meant to completely overhaul the Sri Lankan cricket team's coaching set up, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

In August, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had decided against renewing Arthur's contract as head coach. Following this, he had been released from his short-term Twenty20 contract with the New Zealand side Central Districts to pursue another job.

Arthur joined Pakistan in May 2016, leading them to a drawn Test series with England that lifted them to the top of the rankings. Pakistan also won the Champions Trophy in England in June 2017, raising their stock in limited-overs cricket.

However, Pakistan has wilted in Tests in the last two years, losing 2-0 to Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates in 2017. In all, Pakistan won 10 out of 28 Tests under Arthur, losing 17 and drawing one.

Pakistan have also struggled in ODIs in the last two years. Under Arthur, Pakistan won 29 of 66 ODIs, losing 34 with three no-results.