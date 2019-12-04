DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 04, 2019

Mickey Arthur to be appointed Sri Lanka's head coach: report

Dawn.comUpdated December 04, 2019

Email

In August, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had decided against renewing Mickey Arthur's contract as head coach. — AFP/File
In August, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had decided against renewing Mickey Arthur's contract as head coach. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan cricket team coach Mickey Arthur will take over as the head coach for Sri Lanka, ESPN Cricinfo reported on Tuesday.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Arthur has agreed to a two-year contract with Sri Lanka, adding that a formal announcement will be made shortly.

Grant Flower, David Sacker and Shane McDermott will be joining Arthur's backroom staff as batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach, respectively.

"They will all be joining on two-year contracts," Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) CEO Ashley De Silva confirmed to the website.

The move is meant to completely overhaul the Sri Lankan cricket team's coaching set up, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

In August, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had decided against renewing Arthur's contract as head coach. Following this, he had been released from his short-term Twenty20 contract with the New Zealand side Central Districts to pursue another job.

Arthur joined Pakistan in May 2016, leading them to a drawn Test series with England that lifted them to the top of the rankings. Pakistan also won the Champions Trophy in England in June 2017, raising their stock in limited-overs cricket.

However, Pakistan has wilted in Tests in the last two years, losing 2-0 to Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates in 2017. In all, Pakistan won 10 out of 28 Tests under Arthur, losing 17 and drawing one.

Pakistan have also struggled in ODIs in the last two years. Under Arthur, Pakistan won 29 of 66 ODIs, losing 34 with three no-results.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Student awakening

Student awakening

The solidarity march staged by students has given a huge impetus to progressive democratic voices.

Editorial

Updated December 04, 2019

Moody’s upgrade

It is not a triumph for the policymaker, and it certainly is not a moment to exalt and hail as a victory.
December 04, 2019

Transport woes

IT is a matter of great shame that successive governments — federal, provincial or municipal — have, despite...
Updated December 04, 2019

Disaster Down Under

The PCB also blundered by putting all its eggs in Misbah-ul-Haq’s basket.
December 03, 2019

Student unions

Student unions are the first step towards participation in national politics and the grooming of future leaders.
December 03, 2019

Intra-party democracy

LACK of democracy within political parties is an issue that Pakistan has been struggling with for the better part of...
December 03, 2019

Removing the hurdles

AROUND the world, the International Day of Disabled Persons is being marked with various stakeholders coming ...