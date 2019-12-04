DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 04, 2019

IHC says its order in Musharraf case binding on special court

Malik AsadUpdated December 04, 2019

Email

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ruled that its order of stopping the special court from announcing its verdict in the treason case against former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf is binding on it regardless of the fact it comprises judges of three high courts. — AFP/File
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ruled that its order of stopping the special court from announcing its verdict in the treason case against former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf is binding on it regardless of the fact it comprises judges of three high courts. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ruled that its order of stopping the special court from announcing its verdict in the treason case against former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf is binding on it regardless of the fact it comprises judges of three high courts.

The three-judge special court is comprised of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court.

On Nov 27, an IHC full bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani allowing identical petitions of the Ministry of Interior and Mr Musharraf had stopped the special court from announcing its verdict in the high treason case. The IHC also asked the special court to allow Barrister Sal­man Safdar, counsel for Mr Musha­rraf, to argue as defence counsel.

Though in the written order the special court observed that it would not comment on the maintainability of the IHC order, the members of the three-judge court were of the view at the last hearing of the case that the IHC’s order was not binding on them.

The IHC in its order said: “While entertaining these petitions which create an extraordinary situation, we were mindful of the fact that the learned Special Court established under the Act of 1976 comprises three Hon’ble Judges of the High Court. The petitioners have invoked the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 199 of the Constitution while, with great respect, the learned Special Court is the creation of the Act of 1976 and its Hon’ble members are not sitting as Judges of the High Court but as persona designate in view of the law laid down by the august Supreme Court.”

The IHC in the written order states: “A plain reading of the Act of 1976 [The Criminal Law Amendment (Special Court) Act] unambiguously shows that the Federal Government and the prosecution have a pivotal role. The trial proceedings under the Act of 1976, from initiation till conclusion, are dependent on the presence of the prosecution appointed by the Federal Government…The Special Court cannot, therefore, pronounce the judgement without affording a reasonable opportunity of hearing to the appointed prosecutor.”

According to the IHC order, the Act of 1976 reads as a whole unequivocally makes it obvious that the trial proceedings are entirely dependent on the prosecution and that in its absence or without hearing it, judgement cannot be announced.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
HAJI
Dec 04, 2019 08:20am
Announce the verdict, please.
Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Dec 04, 2019 08:39am
These guys are still going about the charade of Musharraf trial? PLEASE, give it a rest and solve people's problems.
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Dec 04, 2019 08:49am
C o r r u p t I o n... Shamefull... Blatant...Where is the voice and outrage of P M Khan? Gordon D, Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 04, 2019 09:16am
Ret. Gen Musharraf had to face the consequences of his actions and obviously look a simple conviction. He broke the law and had to pay the plenty but it is up to present regime to give him presidential pardon but law must take it course of action.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Student awakening

Student awakening

The solidarity march staged by students has given a huge impetus to progressive democratic voices.

Editorial

Updated December 04, 2019

Moody’s upgrade

It is not a triumph for the policymaker, and it certainly is not a moment to exalt and hail as a victory.
December 04, 2019

Transport woes

IT is a matter of great shame that successive governments — federal, provincial or municipal — have, despite...
Updated December 04, 2019

Disaster Down Under

ON all counts, the Pakistan cricket team’s tour of Australia was more of a case of professionals versus ...
December 03, 2019

Student unions

Student unions are the first step towards participation in national politics and the grooming of future leaders.
December 03, 2019

Intra-party democracy

LACK of democracy within political parties is an issue that Pakistan has been struggling with for the better part of...
December 03, 2019

Removing the hurdles

AROUND the world, the International Day of Disabled Persons is being marked with various stakeholders coming ...