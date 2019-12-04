Musharraf says he’s being ‘victimised’

KARACHI: A day after he was admitted to hospital following deterioration of his health, former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf said on Tuesday he was ready to record his statement in the high treason case against him. He, however, showed mistrust in the judicial process, saying “I have not been heard and I’m being victimised”.

In a video statement from his hospital bed, he spoke about his health, saying he had fainted and had to be admitted to hospital.

“As far as this [treason] case is concerned, this is absolutely baseless,” said a visibly ailing Musharraf.

“I have served my country for 10 years. I have fought for my country. This [treason] is the case in which I have not been heard and I have been victimised.”

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2019