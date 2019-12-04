DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 04, 2019

Musharraf says he’s being ‘victimised’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 04, 2019

“As far as this [treason] case is concerned, this is absolutely baseless,” said a visibly ailing Musharraf. — APML/File

KARACHI: A day after he was admitted to hospital following deterioration of his health, former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf said on Tuesday he was ready to record his statement in the high treason case against him. He, however, showed mistrust in the judicial process, saying “I have not been heard and I’m being victimised”.

In a video statement from his hospital bed, he spoke about his health, saying he had fainted and had to be admitted to hospital.

“As far as this [treason] case is concerned, this is absolutely baseless,” said a visibly ailing Musharraf.

“I have served my country for 10 years. I have fought for my country. This [treason] is the case in which I have not been heard and I have been victimised.”

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2019

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 04, 2019 12:04pm
Great leader indeed no doubt in my mind! NRO was his only mistake which he admitted as his fault a brave man and a visionary mind. Thank you to Urdu Speaking community for giving us President Musharraf.
Asif
Dec 04, 2019 12:28pm
Love you musharaf the only leader
