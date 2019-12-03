DAWN.COM

Police suspect criminal gang behind Karachi girl's abduction; no arrests so far

Imtiaz AliDecember 03, 2019

A protest against the abduction was staged by members of the civil society at Karachi's Teen Talwar roundabout on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Twitter
A protest against the abduction was staged by members of the civil society at Karachi's Teen Talwar roundabout on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Twitter

Police on Tuesday said they suspect a criminal gang is behind the kidnapping of Dua Mangi, a young girl who was abducted from Karachi's DHA neighbourhood late Saturday night, and remains missing.

A senior police official, who wished not to be named, told Dawn that a preliminary probe into the case had revealed that a criminal gang had intercepted the 20-year-old girl and her friend as they were walking on the road, injuring the boy and kidnapping her for ransom. He said that her family had so far not received any ransom call.

Additionally, police claim they have made some progress in the case, citing the recovery today of the car used by the abductors. The car was found abandoned in Gulshan, within the limits of Sharea Faisal.

The official, who is familiar with the case, said that the car had been snatched from Ferozabad on November 27.

The officer said the family had initially suspected involvement of a student in the case as reportedly some quarrel had taken place between the abducted girl and the student but "no concrete evidence had emerged". The officer clarified that no one had been arrested in the case.

DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said different probe teams are working on the case. He said police are in touch with the family and making concerted efforts “to recover the girl safely”.

'Police have failed'

Meanwhile, a protest by members of the civil society is being staged at the city's Teen Talwar roundabout. According to police, around 100 people are protesting, joined by PTI lawmakers Khurram Sherzaman and Aftab Qureshi, PPP leader Najmi Alam and by members of Sindh Thinkers Forum.

Traffic has been diverted to alternate routes.

The sister of the kidnapped girl told media that the family is not satisfied with the police's performance as "despite the passage of three days, the police have failed to recover her".

Zak
Dec 03, 2019 08:57pm
'the family is not satisfied with the police's performance as "despite the passage of three days, the police have failed to recover her".' The police needs to be revamped and all safarishee of political parties removed and professionals on merit recruited from local denizens.
