DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 03, 2019

UK's National Crime Agency agrees to £190m settlement with Malik Riaz's family

Dawn.comDecember 03, 2019

Email

"The £190 million settlement is the result of an investigation by the NCA into Malik Riaz Hussain, a Pakistani national, whose business is one of the biggest private sector employers in Pakistan." – AFP/File
"The £190 million settlement is the result of an investigation by the NCA into Malik Riaz Hussain, a Pakistani national, whose business is one of the biggest private sector employers in Pakistan." – AFP/File

The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom has agreed to a settlement worth £190 million with the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz.

"The £190 million settlement is the result of an investigation by the NCA into Malik Riaz Hussain, a Pakistani national, whose business is one of the biggest private sector employers in Pakistan," read a statement by the agency.

The NCA has accepted a settlement offer of £190 million, which includes a UK property – 1 Hyde Park Place, London, W2 2LH – valued at approximately £50 million and all of the funds in the frozen accounts.

The assets will be returned to the State of Pakistan.

"In August 2019, eight account freezing orders were secured at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in connection with funds totalling around £120 million. These followed an earlier freezing order in December 2018 linked to the same investigation for £20 million. All of the account freezing orders relate to money held in UK bank accounts," said the agency.

Earlier this year in March, the Supreme Court of Pakistan accepted an offer of Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd – owned by Malik Riaz – to settle cases pertaining to its Malir or Karachi Superhighway project in lieu of payment of Rs460 billion.

The deal was struck when the counsel representing the developer agreed to enhance their offer to Rs460bn from the earlier Rs450bn.

“The offer is accepted,” Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had declared after a brief hearing about implementation of the court’s judgement of May 4, 2018 in which it was held that grant of land to the Malir Development Authority (MDA) by the Sindh government, its exchange with the land of private land developers (Bahria Town) and anything done under provisions of the Colonisation of Government Land Act 1912 by the provincial government was illegal and of no legal existence.

The acceptance of the offer by the apex court restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from filing references against the directors and officials of Bahria Town. However, in case of default in payment of the settlement amount during the period agreed to under the deal (which has been reduced to seven years from eight), NAB will be free to file corruption references against the developer, but after prior permission of the court.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 03, 2019

Student unions

Student unions are the first step towards participation in national politics and the grooming of future leaders.
December 03, 2019

Intra-party democracy

LACK of democracy within political parties is an issue that Pakistan has been struggling with for the better part of...
December 03, 2019

Removing the hurdles

AROUND the world, the International Day of Disabled Persons is being marked with various stakeholders coming ...
December 02, 2019

Housing scams

THE story of illegal housing schemes in Pakistan is one of untrammeled greed facilitated by a hollowed-out system of...
December 02, 2019

Terror suspect

THE recent deadly knife attack in London, carried out by Usman Khan, a British militant of Pakistani origin, has...
December 02, 2019

Houthi prisoner release

THERE are signs that Saudi Arabia is working on an exit strategy to extricate itself from the brutal campaign — in...