NAB freezes properties acquired by Shehbaz, Hamza and Salman citing corruption offences

Ali WaqarDecember 03, 2019

Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz (not pictured) have been accused of acquiring properties in cases pertaining to money laundering and assets beyond known income. — DawnNewsTV/File
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday issued orders to freeze assets owned by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz in different cities including Lahore, Chiniot, Haripur and Abbottabad, citing corruption offences.

The orders will remain in place for 15 days, during which NAB will file an application in the relevant accountability court for their confirmation.

The anti-corruption watchdog issued six orders, each listing separate properties acquired by Shehbaz, Hamza and Salman — all three of whom are nominated in corruption cases being probed by NAB.

According to the bureau, the evidence collected against the three PML-N leaders so far had provided NAB with "reasonable grounds for believing" that Shehbaz, Salman and Hamza were involved in "offences of corruption and corrupt practices".

The cases against the father and sons are those of money laundering and assets beyond known income. According to NAB, it has found that Shehbaz acquired several properties — that have now been frozen — in the name of his wives Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani in Lahore, Abbottabad and Haripur. Hamza and Salman also acquired several properties in Lahore and Chiniot, which have now been frozen by NAB.

Nearly all the properties highlighted in the orders issued by NAB are located in residential areas.

