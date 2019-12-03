Muzaffargarh police register case after 6-year-old boy 'sexually assaulted'

A case was registered against a suspect for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy in Rohillanwali, Muzaffargarh, it emerged on Tuesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Rohillanwali police station on December 1 under Section 377 (unnatural offence) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Later Section 367-A (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to unnatural lust) was also added to the FIR.

According to the complainant Muhammad Ashraf, on the day of the incident, his six-year-old nephew had gone out of the house alone at 3pm to buy something from a shop. When the minor did not return for a long time, the complainant became concerned and went to look for him with others.

According to the FIR, they heard screams and as they approached the sound, they saw the victim being sexually assaulted. When the suspect saw Ashraf and others approaching, he left the victim and escaped.

Ashraf said his nephew was unconscious at the time. Police said the boy was shifted to a hospital where a medical examination was conducted and efforts are underway to arrest the suspect.