Medical board to be formed to exhume body of minor allegedly stoned to death in Dadu

A magistrate’s court in Dadu on Monday ordered Director General of Health, Sindh Dr Masood Solangi to constitute a medical board within 10 days in order to exhume the body of a young girl — who was allegedly stoned to death — so that a post-mortem examination can be carried out.

The development was confirmed by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh, who said that the orders will be delivered to Dr Solangi by Tuesday, adding that he had spoken to Dr Solangi personally as well.

The medical board is likely to be formed by Dr Solangi on Tuesday morning and will most probably be headed by the police surgeon of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences for Hyderabad division. The medical superintendent of the nearby taluka hospital, pathologist and other experts will also be part of the board.

Commenting on the magistrate's orders, Dr Solangi said that judicial orders were required for the exhumation of the victim and assured that the board will be formed as soon as orders are received in accordance with the standard operating procedure. He said that a division-level committee oversees the formation of medical boards.

Wahi Pandhi police have taken the victim's mother Laila Rind into custody for interrogation. Police produced her before a civil judge and judicial magistrate of Johi, which remanded her into police custody for two days. Meanwhile, Taj Mohammad Rustamani, who according to Wahi Pandhi police’s first information report (FIR), facilitated family for the burial of girl, obtained pre-arrest bail.

Last week, Dadu police arrested the parents of a 10-year-old girl as well as two other accused amid reports that they had allegedly stoned the girl to death.

According to police, the incident had occurred on the night between November 21 and 22 in the Kirthar mountain range of Dadu district, which borders the Balochistan province.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ghulam Qadir Gopang under Sections 302, 201, 120-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Quoting the girl’s parents, SSP Dadu Dr Farrukh Raza said that the girl had died "accidentally due to landsliding on the mountain". The parents were living in an area called Shahi Makaan.