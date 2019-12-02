DAWN.COM

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan reinstated as Punjab information minister

Dawn.comDecember 02, 2019

Chohan had resigned from the ministry in March after facing criticism over derogatory marks directed towards the Hindu community. — DawnNewsTV/File
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been reinstated as Punjab information minister, according to a notification issued on Monday.

Chohan has been made the information minister in addition to his current portfolio of colonies department. He will replace Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent day-long visit to Lahore.

Chohan had resigned from the ministry in March after facing criticism over derogatory remarks directed towards the Hindu community.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader's resignation came following reports that Prime Minister Imran had himself taken notice of his remarks, although those reports were denied by the party.

Chohan, known for his tub-thumping manner of speech, was addressing an event in Lahore on February 24, when, responding to India's rhetoric in the aftermath of the Pulwama bombing, he conflated Indians with Hindus and used disparaging words for the religious community.

Asad
Dec 02, 2019 05:29pm
Great tabdeeli!!! Exactly according to the vision of the great Imran Khan
Iftikhar Khan
Dec 02, 2019 05:32pm
What a bad choice. Like always decision makers are surrounded by khushamdees.
Ajr
Dec 02, 2019 05:48pm
Shameful
