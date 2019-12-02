DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 02, 2019

Australia sweep series against Pakistan with Lyons 5-wicket haul

AFP | AP | ReutersUpdated December 02, 2019

Australia's spinner Nathan Lyon celebrates taking his fifth Pakistan wicket of the innings on the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide on December 2. — AFP
Australia's spinner Nathan Lyon (C) reacts after appealing successfully for an LBW decision against Pakistan's batsman Yasir Shah on the fourth day of the second Test cricket match in Adelaide on December 2. — AFP
Australia's David Warner, left, catches Pakistan's Asad Shafiq as Australia's Tim Paine watches on during their cricket test match in Adelaide on Monday. — AP
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second Test at Adelaide Oval on Monday to sweep their two-Test series 2-0.

Pakistan lost their last two wickets after the dinner-break to be bowled out for 239 in their second innings, having been called to follow on by Tim Paine's side.

Nathan Lyon finished with innings best figures of 5-69.

At the dinner break in Adelaide, Pakistan were 229 for eight — still needing to score another 58 to make the hosts bat again.

Pakistan resumed day four on a precarious 39 for three with Masood not out 14 and Shafiq on eight after being bowled out for 302 in their first innings and forced to follow on.

It followed Australia's mammoth 589 for three declared, built around David Warner's exceptional 335 not out — the 10th highest Test score of all time.

Needing 248 to make Australia bat again and avoid a second successive innings defeat, they made a decent effort to reach the milestone. Mohammad Rizwan, in only his third Test, was not out 40. Masood made 68 and Shafiq 57.

While Lyon extracted some life out of the pitch, it offered little for Australia's fast bowlers who were made to toil.

They will be able to take the new pink ball shortly and with the lights coming on, it should offer them more conducive conditions to finish the job.

Masood, who models himself on England's Alastair Cook, played some glorious strokes, including a six off Lyon, as he assumed a leadership role after Babar Azam and captain Azhar Ali fell cheaply on Sunday evening.

His sixth Test 50, in his 17th Test, arrived with a boundary off Lyon, his sixth four, before he chipped the spinner to mid-off where Mitchell Starc collected an easy catch.

Shafiq, who has 12 Test hundreds to his name, proved to be Masood's equal and brought up his 25th half-century with a single off Josh Hazlewood.

But Lyon struck again, with Shafiq getting a thin edge to a flighted ball that carried to Warner at slip, before he then removed Iftikhar Ahmed, caught at short leg by Marnus Labuschagne for a battling 27.

Surprise first-innings century-maker Yasir Shah could not repeat the heroics and was Lyon's next victim, out lbw for 13 after a review.

Shaheen Afridi became his fifth, caught at mid-off by Hazlewood on the last ball before dinner, with Australia on the cusp of inflicting another heavy loss on Pakistan after their innings and five runs defeat in the first of the two-Test series at Brisbane.

Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs. Pakistan have been defeated in 13 consecutive Tests on Australian shores.

JustSaying
Dec 02, 2019 10:40am
Once again gone with the wind...
Recommend 0
Masood Wazir
Dec 02, 2019 10:41am
Only ex selectors may be satisfied over present performance of our young cricket team.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 02, 2019 11:14am
Congratulations, Australian Cricket team !
Recommend 0
Samofmich
Dec 02, 2019 11:21am
Come on PAK improve and get back in the next big series. Also, AUS "Flat" pitches are labeled for Sub-Continent, please prepare your usual pitches.
Recommend 0
Manzoor
Dec 02, 2019 12:46pm
Pakistan got another non performing captain in the Australia tour.Azhar is absolutely good for nothing in the lat two matches.If captained performed they could have given Australia a better fight.
Recommend 0
Dabang
Dec 02, 2019 01:16pm
Bangladesh Cricket Team is much better than this pak team
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 02, 2019 01:43pm
What a pathetic performance, Sarfraz should be removed immediately.
Recommend 0
Wajih
Dec 02, 2019 01:52pm
Very disappointed. Misbah and Waqas can retire with dignity!
Recommend 0
Haidar
Dec 02, 2019 01:59pm
Babar did well. Rizwan showed natural leadership n maturity. Musa great find. Focus on positive n Move on.
Recommend 0
Munna
Dec 02, 2019 02:05pm
This is the time for Pakistani cricket to be reformed from top to bottom. Misbah has been failure at home and abroad in his dual role. PCB need some strategist minds not just big names.
Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Dec 02, 2019 02:05pm
Convincing and crushing defeat.
Recommend 0
asad
Dec 02, 2019 02:06pm
That was expected after biased decisions taken against sarfaraz & fawad alam, we still could not learn that we can not win with the cricketers who are selected on the basis of their language and ethnicity.
Recommend 0
Wonderful
Dec 02, 2019 02:06pm
Don't worry, it is just a game.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Dec 02, 2019 02:07pm
The result is in line with expectation.
Recommend 0
Azam Jan
Dec 02, 2019 02:07pm
Congratulations Aussies, a job well done.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Dec 02, 2019 02:27pm
What a poor tour. Nothing to show for it other than to say Babar Azam is the only batsman we have. This should be rock bottom for us. The youngsters failed miserably and the seniors failed to show any fight.
Recommend 0
Naqi
Dec 02, 2019 02:28pm
Garbagization of Pakistan cricket is complete! Compliments of fat cats at PCB earning fat checks and promoting nepotism and bias! Garbage in, garbage out, the process is complete.
Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 02, 2019 02:44pm
needs changes in coaching staff plus team selections
Recommend 0

