DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 02, 2019

Qureshi in Sri Lanka for two-day visit

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 02, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Colombo late on Sunday night. He will begin his two-day official visit of Sri Lanka on Monday during which he will meet the country’s newly elected leadership and convey to it a felicitation message of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AP/File
Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Colombo late on Sunday night. He will begin his two-day official visit of Sri Lanka on Monday during which he will meet the country’s newly elected leadership and convey to it a felicitation message of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Colombo late on Sunday night. He will begin his two-day official visit of Sri Lanka on Monday during which he will meet the country’s newly elected leadership and convey to it a felicitation message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Foreign Office, Mr Qureshi will call on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and felicitate them.

The foreign minister will have separate meeting with his newly-appointed Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. The two sides will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close and cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields, including political, trade, commercial, defence and people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges. High-level visits are a regular feature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.

PM Khan on Nov 20, telephoned newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, congratulating him on his electoral win and invited him to visit Pakistan at his ‘earliest convenience’.

President Rajapaksa accepted the invitation, according to the statement.

Mr Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka’s presidential elections, the results of which came on Nov 17.

PM Khan had said the election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in the leadership and vision of Mr Rajapaksa and hoped that the country and its people would achieve greater success and prosperity under President Gotabaya’s stewardship.

The excellent Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations were also discussed and the two leaders reciprocated each other’s desire to further fortify bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Whatever it takes

Whatever it takes

Aug 5 has transformed Kashmir from a longer-term diplomatic challenge to an existential challenge for Pakistan.

Editorial

December 02, 2019

Housing scams

THE story of illegal housing schemes in Pakistan is one of untrammeled greed facilitated by a hollowed-out system of...
December 02, 2019

Terror suspect

THE recent deadly knife attack in London, carried out by Usman Khan, a British militant of Pakistani origin, has...
December 02, 2019

Houthi prisoner release

THERE are signs that Saudi Arabia is working on an exit strategy to extricate itself from the brutal campaign — in...
Updated December 01, 2019

World AIDS Day

After a severe HIV outbreak in Ratodero, Sindh, a significant number of HIV-positive cases have emerged in Punjab.
December 01, 2019

Iraq unrest

AFTER two months of unrest and violent confrontations between protesters and law enforcers in Iraq, Prime Minister...
December 01, 2019

Lesser humans?

TEN years ago, Pakistan made history with a landmark Supreme Court verdict that officially recognised a third ...