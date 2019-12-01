DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 01, 2019

1 FC personnel martyred, 2 injured in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated December 01, 2019

Email

The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Imran. — ISPR
The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Imran. — ISPR

One Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and two others were injured on Sunday in an exchange of fire with terrorists after they raided an FC checkpost in North Waziristan, a statement by the military's media wing said.

According to a statement by Director General Inter Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, "terrorists raided an FC post in North Waziristan district near the Pak-Afghan border".

"During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed," said Maj Gen Ghafoor.

The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Imran. The identities of the injured FC soldiers have not yet been disclosed.

The paramilitary force has been attacked multiple times this year as it maintains law and order in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkwa and the border regions of Afghanistan and Iran.

In January, four of the security force's personnel were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists trying to storm the residential and administration compound inside a Frontier Corps (FC) training centre in Balochistan's Loralai district.

The following month two FC personnel were martyred while a civilian passerby was injured in a firing incident in Loralai. A day later, four personnel were martyred in an attack during a change of shifts at two check posts in the province's Panjgur district of Makran division.

In May, three FC soldiers were injured in a bomb blast near the Shella Bagh area of Balochistan's Qila Abdullah district. The blast occurred when an explosive device planted in a motorcycle parked on the Quetta-Chaman National Highway was detonated by remote control.

In a June incident which took place in the province's Harnai district, two FC soldiers were martyred while on Eid patrol duty.

In the past month, a number of attacks on FC soldiers were witnessed. Two FC officers were martyred on November 5 when unknown militants opened fire on an FC convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district.

On November 15, at least two FC personnel were martyred and five others injured after the personnel's vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Quetta’s Kuchlak area.

Two soldiers injured in 'unprovoked' cross-LoC firing

Separately, two army officers were injured in an exchange of fire with the Indian army across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement by Maj Gen Ghafoor, the Indian army, in an "unprovoked" act, "fired mortar rounds" on a Pakistan Army post in the "Rakhchikri, Rawalkot sector along the LoC".

The Indian fire was "effectively responded" to, added the statement.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The youth challenge

The youth challenge

One can observe that at every policy forum, the talk of student unions is taboo.

Editorial

Updated December 01, 2019

World AIDS Day

After a severe HIV outbreak in Ratodero, Sindh, a significant number of HIV-positive cases have emerged in Punjab.
December 01, 2019

Iraq unrest

AFTER two months of unrest and violent confrontations between protesters and law enforcers in Iraq, Prime Minister...
December 01, 2019

Lesser humans?

TEN years ago, Pakistan made history with a landmark Supreme Court verdict that officially recognised a third ...
November 30, 2019

ECP delay

THERE is never a dull moment in Pakistan’s politics. Although the saga around the reappointment/ tenure extension...
November 30, 2019

Power tariff increase

IT might sound like a nominal hike, but the recent approval given by the Economic Coordination Committee for a...
November 30, 2019

Organ donation

BEFORE Abdul Sattar Edhi breathed his last, he made it clear that he wished to donate his organs to help those in...