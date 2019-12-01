PM Imran wants speedy resolution to students' problems: Awan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the federal government and the provinces to form a comprehensive strategy for the protection of students' rights and for the speedy resolution to their problems, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced on Sunday.

"The young generation is a valuable asset of ours and [our] hope for a bright future," said Awan in a tweet.

She added that the realisation of the youth's dreams is a fundamental mission of the premier.

The announcement comes two days after students, activists and supporters across Pakistan came out to join the Student Solidarity March on Friday, led by the Student Action Committee (SAC), to present a charter of demands.

The march demanded restoration of budget for the Higher Education Commission, end to the layoff of academics, allocation of five percent of the GDP for education, nationalisation of educational institutions and withdrawal of the recent fee hike.

The students also demanded the establishment of committees in all the educational institutes to investigate cases of sexual harassment as well as ensuring representation of students on these committees. They also asked that offices of security forces be removed from campuses, and undue checking should end, among other demands.

In another tweet on Sunday, the premier's special assistant said that students demanding their rights was a reflection of the increasing consciousness and concern among the youth, which she said was very promising.

Awan added that the youth has the determination to face every challenge.

"We need to build our youth's character based on the principles of hard work and honesty. Along with this, it is very important to make their dynamic character compatible with society's well-being, national interest and safety."