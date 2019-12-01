Pakhtun Council members at Punjab Univeristy stage protest after former chairman 'goes missing'

Members of the Pakhtun Council at Punjab University (PU) staged a protest after the former chairman of the council Alamgir Wazir allegedly went missing from the university on Saturday evening.

According to his cousin Riaz Khan, Alamgir was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons from the university. He was visiting the campus to receive his degree in BS Gender Studies, which he had completed last year. Riaz said Alamgir was staying at Hostel 19 with him for the past two days.

SP Iqbal Town Ajmal Khan said that they had received a complaint on Khan's behalf and were looking into it.

MNA Mohsin Dawar also called for Alamgir's release.

In a tweet, he said Alamgir Khan Wazir — who is MNA Ali Wazir's nephew — had been picked up by "na malooms" from PU.

"This is extremely condemnable & sharamnak we demand immediate release of Alamgir and the perpetrators must be charged for this unlawful act," he said.

Alamgir had attended the Student Solidarity March which was held across the country on Friday to present a charter of demands, including the restoration of student unions and better education facilities. Addressing participants of the march in front of the Punjab Assembly on The Mall, Alamgir had said: "Had the youth of Waziristan not been killed-kidnapped, there would have been hundreds of Pashtun students taking part in the march."

He had criticised the military establishment for alleged atrocities in Waziristan and accused the military of stealing natural resources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

According to Pukhtun Council activists, Alamgir was last seen outside the Hall Council in PU New Campus on Saturday when some unidentified people arrived in a vehicle and took him away from gate number 14 of the campus around 5pm.

Members of the Pakhtun Council launched a protest against the university administration. A sit-in continued outside the vice chancellor's residence at university till early Sunday morning. Protesters are demanding Alamgir's release. They vowed to continue their protest until he is released.

Meanwhile, PU registrar Dr Khalid Khan said Alamgir was a former student of the university but could not confirm if he was staying at the university or not.