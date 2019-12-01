DAWN.COM

Yasir Shah hits maiden Test century

AFPUpdated December 01, 2019

Pakistan batsman Yasir Shah (C) hits a ball square from the Australian bowling on the third day of the second cricket Test match in Adelaide on December 1. — AFP
Yasir Shah scored a fighting maiden Test century on Sunday as Pakistan battled back against Australia in the day-night second Test in Adelaide.

Best-known as a spin bowler, the 33-year-old's highest score in his previous 36 Tests was just 42.

But after playing second fiddle to Babar Azam in a 105-run partnership, Yasir took charge when his countryman was out for 97.

He raced to a first-ever 50 then, supported by Mohammad Abbas, brought up his hundred off 192 balls, clattering 12 fours and kissing the turf after reaching the milestone.

He had a near-miss off the bowling of Marnus Labuschagne on 33. Steve Smith believed he caught him at slip and made a big appeal, but replays showed the ball fell just short of his fingertips.

Yasir was then dropped by Labuschagne off his own bowling on 43.

Pakistan are currently 271 for eight in reply to Australia's 589 for three declared.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc took six wickets and denied Azam a century to break stubborn resistance from the Pakistan batsmen Sunday as they work to save the day-night second Test at Adelaide Oval.

The visitors resumed on an overcast day teetering at 96 for six in reply to Australia's first innings 589 for three declared, built on the back of David Warner's monumental 335 not out.

At the end of the opening session on day three, they had moved to 213 for eight with a dogged Yasir Shah unbeaten on 66 — his maiden Test 50 in his 37th match — and Mohammad Abbas with one.

In a scintillating spell under lights on Sunday night, left-armer Starc snapped up four quick wickets but the gloomy conditions offered little movement on Sunday and Azam and Yasir took advantage.

They put on a disciplined 105-run stand with Azam looking destined for a third Test century until Starc pounced again, with the 25-year-old edging an attempted drive to Tim Paine behind the stumps on 97.

Azam — who scored a century in the first Test at Brisbane and is rapidly emerging as his country's top batsmen — left the field dejected but to a standing ovation.

The very next ball Starc grabbed his sixth, with Shaheen Afridi plumb lbw before Abbas fended off the hat-trick ball. Starc currently has 6-50 off 21 overs, his 12th five-wicket Test haul.

It was also a commendable effort from Yasir, who made the most of two second lives.

joe
Dec 01, 2019 12:42pm
Has follow on inforced ??
Supriya
Dec 01, 2019 12:42pm
Lower order batsmen haslve to score runs, and bowl all day along. Meanwhile specialist batsmen sit in shades and enjoy the breeze, so unfair.
Sarah
Dec 01, 2019 12:44pm
Magical batting by Yasir Shah against Australian quicks on their home ground.Most memorable batting at number 8 ever in past decade.Babar always very best as usual.
