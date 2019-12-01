DAWN.COM

Rain halts play after Australia enforce follow-on in second Test

AFP | ReutersUpdated December 01, 2019

Pakistan batsman Yasir Shah (C) hits a ball square from the Australian bowling on the third day of the second cricket Test match in Adelaide on December 1. — AFP
Rain halted play after dinner on day three of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan were 11 for two in their second innings at the Adelaide Oval, still trailing by 276 runs after Australian captain Tim Paine enforced the follow-on.

Earlier, Yasir Shah smacked a maiden Test century and Babar Azam made 97 as a stubborn Pakistan kept their slim hopes alive despite six wickets to Mitchell Starc.

The visitors resumed on an overcast day teetering at 96 for six in reply to Australia's first innings 589 for three declared, built on the back of David Warner's monumental 335 not out.

They were finally out for 302 on day three of the pink-ball Test, 287 runs adrift, with a dogged Yasir the last man to go for 113.

Australia had immediately enforced the follow on, leaving Pakistan to face a difficult evening session.

Better known as a spin bowler than a batsmen, Yasir had never gone better than 42 in his previous 36 Tests, making his effort against one of the world's most fearsome pace attack's even more remarkable.

In a scintillating spell under lights on Sunday night, left-armer Starc snapped up four quick wickets and the omens for Pakistan did not look good.

But the gloomy conditions at Adelaide Oval offered little movement to the bowlers on Sunday and Azam and Yasir took advantage.

They put on a disciplined 105-run stand with Azam looking destined for a third Test century until Starc pounced again, with the 25-year-old edging an attempted drive to Tim Paine behind the stumps on 97.

Azam — who scored a century in the first Test at Brisbane and is rapidly emerging as his country's top batsmen — left the field dejected but to a standing ovation.

The very next ball Starc grabbed his sixth, with Shaheen Afridi plumb lbw before Abbas fended off the hat-trick ball.

He finished with 6-66 — his 12th five-wicket Test haul.

Mohammad Abbas joined Yasir at the crease and made a gutsy 29 before he was undone by a Pat Cummins bouncer, caught at gully by Warner.

Yasir Shah scored 113 ─ a remarkable effort against Australia's blistering pace attack given his previous best was 42. ─ AFP
At the other end, Yasir showed composure to compile his first-ever ton, bringing up the milestone off 192 balls, clattering 12 fours and kissing the turf in celebration.

He had a near-miss off the bowling of Marnus Labuschagne on 33. Steve Smith believed he caught him at slip and made a big appeal, but replays showed the ball fell just short of his fingertips.

Yasir was then dropped by Labuschagne off his own bowling on 43.

He was finally out hooking a Cummins delivery to Nathan Lyon.

Ali
Dec 01, 2019 11:15am
Such poor performance by visitors and so consistently during the series,,what was the logic of removing Sarfraz and the coach. Politics remain the core issue of politics of Pakistani cricket. Thanks to Misbah n Waqar.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Dec 01, 2019 11:24am
Follow on and innings defeat on cards.
Recommend 0
Karim - USA
Dec 01, 2019 12:06pm
Way to go Yasir Shah - congratulations.
Recommend 0
Love
Dec 01, 2019 12:30pm
Innings defeat is on the way
Recommend 0
N_Saq
Dec 01, 2019 12:31pm
Few positives from the game. Pak found few good batsmen in Baber Azam and Yasir Shah. Let’s see if Pak can found a good bowler.
Recommend 0
Googlie
Dec 01, 2019 12:34pm
Bravo! A gallant effort by Yasir! A lesson for Pakistani batsman how patience pays off!
Recommend 0
Ash20
Dec 01, 2019 12:35pm
Whatever credit to Pakistan to take the game to fourth day (Hopefully) but innings defeat cannot be avoided.
Recommend 0
joe
Dec 01, 2019 12:42pm
Has follow on inforced ??
Recommend 0
Supriya
Dec 01, 2019 12:42pm
Lower order batsmen haslve to score runs, and bowl all day along. Meanwhile specialist batsmen sit in shades and enjoy the breeze, so unfair.
Recommend 0
Sarah
Dec 01, 2019 12:44pm
Magical batting by Yasir Shah against Australian quicks on their home ground.Most memorable batting at number 8 ever in past decade.Babar always very best as usual.
Recommend 0
Raja
Dec 01, 2019 01:07pm
Two three good players, the team as a whole sucks
Recommend 0
TOMATO
Dec 01, 2019 01:07pm
@Sarah, Good luck with a second innings defeat.....
Recommend 0
nkg
Dec 01, 2019 01:13pm
Warner scores more than entire PAK Team, including the wicket they have lost in the second Innings. Speaks volumes of the abilities of this PAK Team. Staring at the inevitable, another humiliating Innings defeat.
Recommend 0
Rabba
Dec 01, 2019 01:22pm
game over today for sure
Recommend 0
DK. Jon Dunn
Dec 01, 2019 01:33pm
@Sarah, Australia has enforced follow on .
Recommend 0
PKP
Dec 01, 2019 01:38pm
@Sarah, Ever and past decade in same sentence?
Recommend 0
DK. Jon Dunn
Dec 01, 2019 01:49pm
Pakistan 11 players couldn't reach David Warner's 335 not out. Yasir shah was lucky ..He was dropped 4 times and one missed stumping..
Recommend 0
joe
Dec 01, 2019 01:54pm
11 for 2 following on. That tells the story.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Dec 01, 2019 01:55pm
Better Pak plays with 11 bowlers.
Recommend 0
DK. Jon Dunn
Dec 01, 2019 01:58pm
@Sarah, While bowling Yasir shah was blasted for 197 runs without a single wicket.
Recommend 0
Donald RAE
Dec 01, 2019 02:01pm
Bravo Yasir. Brave performance of great character... Winning is not everything!
Recommend 0
Rotus
Dec 01, 2019 02:04pm
As usual Pakistan's lack of success is due to foreign powers. Australia in this case :)
Recommend 0
Riaz
Dec 01, 2019 02:11pm
I knew Azar andImam will not score any runs in Australia. Proven correct. We can’t find captain who can lead from the front. Sarfraz OS NOT THE ANSWER. Pakistan cricket is in crisis...and may now loose to Sri Lanka at home. If this happens a big change would be required. For the time being let’s give them time to regroup...Misbah and the players that is.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 01, 2019 02:14pm
Well all that stubbornness siding prove too useful.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 01, 2019 02:17pm
Real talent speaks for itself under any and all circumstances.
Recommend 0
Rabba
Dec 01, 2019 02:20pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, well said and Men in green are real talent.
Recommend 0

