December 01, 2019

Pakistan struggles at 39-3 in rain-washed 2nd innings vs Australia

December 01, 2019

Pakistan batsman Yasir Shah (C) hits a ball square from the Australian bowling on the third day of the second cricket Test match in Adelaide on December 1. — AFP
Australia edged toward a dominant victory and a series whitewash on Sunday after leaving Pakistan wobbling at 39 for three in their second innings on day three, still 248 runs short of making the hosts bat again in the second test.

Opener Shan Masood was 14 not out, with Asad Shafiq on eight when rain brought stumps early in the day-night test at a floodlit Adelaide Oval.

After bowling Pakistan out for 302 before dinner, Australia enforced the follow-on and Josh Hazlewood duly rewarded skipper Tim Paine with two early wickets, with Mitchell Starc chipping in one.

Hazlewood trapped opener Imamul Haq lbw for a duck on the cusp of dinner and later returned to have Babar Azam caught behind for eight.

Starc, who took 6-66 in the first innings, grabbed his seventh wicket for the test by dismissing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali for nine, with Steve Smith diving for a fine catch in the slips.

Having thrashed Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the Brisbane opener, Australia appear well set to sweep the series 2-0 unless weather intervenes.

Anchored by a magnificent 335 by David Warner, the home side declared their first innings closed at a mammoth 589 for three on day two and then reduced Pakistan to 89 for six in the evening session.

Australia were made to work hard for the remaining wickets on day three as Yasir Shah dug in for an unlikely century.

Yasir Shah scored 113 ─ a remarkable effort against Australia's blistering pace attack given his previous best was 42. ─ AFP
The stocky legspinner was eventually caught in the deep for 113 but not before warming hearts from Peshawar to Karachi as he defiantly clung on to record his maiden test ton.

He batted superbly in partnerships with Azam and tailender Mohammad Abbas but was all nerves when on the brink of his hundred.

Stuck on 99 with Hazlewood steaming in, hearts were in mouths as he threw his bat at a fuller delivery, with the lofted shot sailing close to a man at mid-on.

It just evaded the outstretched hand of a back-tracking Pat Cummins, allowing the 33-year-old to scamper through for a single.

Yasir, whose previous high score in tests was 42, gave David Warner a run for his money with his exuberant celebrations as he knelt down to touch his forehead to the turf before rising to brandish his bat like a sword.

Following a 104 in the Brisbane test, Azam missed out on a second consecutive century, falling for 97 when he tried to blast Mitchell Starc through the covers.

A fired-up Cummins ended Yasir and Abbas's brave ninth wicket rearguard at 87 runs with a brute of a short ball that pinged off Abbas's glove and went to Warner at gully.

Starc earlier dismissed Azam and Shaheen Afridi in consecutive balls before Abbas survived the fierce hat-trick ball.

Australia's hopes of rattling through the tail were hurt by a sloppy day in the field.

Part-time legspinner Marnus Labuschagne put down a simple caught and bowled chance to reprieve Yasir on 43 and dropped him again on 106 when fielding at short leg.

But Paine's team strode off the sodden Adelaide Oval turf satisfied with their work, with the luxury of time to knock off the seven wickets for victory.

Ali
Dec 01, 2019 11:15am
Such poor performance by visitors and so consistently during the series,,what was the logic of removing Sarfraz and the coach. Politics remain the core issue of politics of Pakistani cricket. Thanks to Misbah n Waqar.
Surya Kant
Dec 01, 2019 11:24am
Follow on and innings defeat on cards.
Karim - USA
Dec 01, 2019 12:06pm
Way to go Yasir Shah - congratulations.
Love
Dec 01, 2019 12:30pm
Innings defeat is on the way
N_Saq
Dec 01, 2019 12:31pm
Few positives from the game. Pak found few good batsmen in Baber Azam and Yasir Shah. Let’s see if Pak can found a good bowler.
Googlie
Dec 01, 2019 12:34pm
Bravo! A gallant effort by Yasir! A lesson for Pakistani batsman how patience pays off!
Ash20
Dec 01, 2019 12:35pm
Whatever credit to Pakistan to take the game to fourth day (Hopefully) but innings defeat cannot be avoided.
joe
Dec 01, 2019 12:42pm
Has follow on inforced ??
Supriya
Dec 01, 2019 12:42pm
Lower order batsmen haslve to score runs, and bowl all day along. Meanwhile specialist batsmen sit in shades and enjoy the breeze, so unfair.
Sarah
Dec 01, 2019 12:44pm
Magical batting by Yasir Shah against Australian quicks on their home ground.Most memorable batting at number 8 ever in past decade.Babar always very best as usual.
Raja
Dec 01, 2019 01:07pm
Two three good players, the team as a whole sucks
TOMATO
Dec 01, 2019 01:07pm
@Sarah, Good luck with a second innings defeat.....
nkg
Dec 01, 2019 01:13pm
Warner scores more than entire PAK Team, including the wicket they have lost in the second Innings. Speaks volumes of the abilities of this PAK Team. Staring at the inevitable, another humiliating Innings defeat.
Rabba
Dec 01, 2019 01:22pm
game over today for sure
DK. Jon Dunn
Dec 01, 2019 01:33pm
@Sarah, Australia has enforced follow on .
PKP
Dec 01, 2019 01:38pm
@Sarah, Ever and past decade in same sentence?
DK. Jon Dunn
Dec 01, 2019 01:49pm
Pakistan 11 players couldn't reach David Warner's 335 not out. Yasir shah was lucky ..He was dropped 4 times and one missed stumping..
joe
Dec 01, 2019 01:54pm
11 for 2 following on. That tells the story.
ABCD
Dec 01, 2019 01:55pm
Better Pak plays with 11 bowlers.
DK. Jon Dunn
Dec 01, 2019 01:58pm
@Sarah, While bowling Yasir shah was blasted for 197 runs without a single wicket.
Donald RAE
Dec 01, 2019 02:01pm
Bravo Yasir. Brave performance of great character... Winning is not everything!
Rotus
Dec 01, 2019 02:04pm
As usual Pakistan's lack of success is due to foreign powers. Australia in this case :)
Riaz
Dec 01, 2019 02:11pm
I knew Azar andImam will not score any runs in Australia. Proven correct. We can’t find captain who can lead from the front. Sarfraz OS NOT THE ANSWER. Pakistan cricket is in crisis...and may now loose to Sri Lanka at home. If this happens a big change would be required. For the time being let’s give them time to regroup...Misbah and the players that is.
Vikas
Dec 01, 2019 02:14pm
Well all that stubbornness siding prove too useful.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 01, 2019 02:17pm
Real talent speaks for itself under any and all circumstances.
Rabba
Dec 01, 2019 02:20pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, well said and Men in green are real talent.
ali
Dec 01, 2019 04:01pm
Warth of (redacted) on non believers Australia. That's why rain stopped play.
Sharmin
Dec 01, 2019 04:09pm
@Ali, agreed
Neptune Srimal
Dec 01, 2019 04:20pm
Whitewash in cricket, whitewash in tennis, whitewash in hockey...there must be something Pakistan is good at?
Andiappan G
Dec 01, 2019 04:24pm
@Sarah, gave 197 and has 113.
Ashraf
Dec 01, 2019 04:25pm
Shameful display by Pakistan. Only interested in money. Misbah is the wrong person. We should be moving forward and not backwards.
Ram Vilas
Dec 01, 2019 04:34pm
Pakistan is finding it difficult to fix and win matches these days
Bala, Chennai,India.
Dec 01, 2019 04:42pm
@ Neptune srimal. Let us wait for the glorious days.
Faltu
Dec 01, 2019 04:42pm
Barbar Ajam is a knock off copy if the real King. Yes, he is having a good run this year, but remember even guys like Basit Ali had a great year few years ago
Sujoy Mitra
Dec 01, 2019 04:44pm
I think Yasir Shah took his batting too seriously and stopped practicing his bowling
Jehengir khan
Dec 01, 2019 04:48pm
Match will be over tomorrow before tea...another innings defeat.....for any team, Australia series is toughest....pakistan did well but australia on their home pitch is difficult to beat....
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Dec 01, 2019 04:49pm
Congratulations to Pakistan team for delaying the defeat to Day 4. As long as Misbah n Waqar coach/select the team, all future results would be very similar.
Aj
Dec 01, 2019 05:04pm
@Ali, consistency is a must..... you shouldn't win one game and lose other. This is a very consistent team
Aj
Dec 01, 2019 05:07pm
@Supriya, how come its unfair to give batting opportunity to lower order? Only big hearted can do such a passionate thing
Aj
Dec 01, 2019 05:10pm
@nkg, right! 11 for 2 in second innings says it all about fighting spirit
Aj
Dec 01, 2019 05:15pm
@Rabba, 20 talented can't match up with what 5 Australian did. Looks like you need something more than talent
Surya Kant
Dec 01, 2019 05:25pm
May rain save us.
Raza
Dec 01, 2019 05:32pm
@Neptune Srimal, white washing
Maula jatt
Dec 01, 2019 05:37pm
The world's and the universe best bowling team.. As per pakistanis
Vorshal
Dec 01, 2019 05:49pm
Miles to go...before bragging... ICC Cricket Team ranked # 7 playing to its rank. We will have an early finish to this match like the previous Test Match.
ranu
Dec 01, 2019 05:50pm
@Googlie, century from a baller is of no importance as his primary job is to take wickets and he made it under no pressure. Luck plays a big role in such centuries.
Vorshal
Dec 01, 2019 06:03pm
@Neptune Srimal, U-TURNS and more U-Turns at the national level!
