Today's Paper | November 30, 2019

PM Imran announces measures to curb smog, improve air quality

Dawn.comUpdated November 30, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced the government's decision to take concrete measures to curb air pollution in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he expressed regret that over the past 10 years, a 70 per cent decline had been witnessed in the number of trees in Lahore.

"A 70 per cent drop in tree cover has meant far-reaching consequences," he said.

He said that with a dense tree cover, pollution particles are absorbed by the leaves. And with them being cut, the city had faced a great loss.

The government's anti air pollution measures at a glance:

  1. Oil that meets EU's Euro-4 emission standard will now be imported. By the end of 2020, a shift will be made to oil that meets the Euro-5 emission standard.
  2. Oil refineries will be given a three-year warning period to improve the quality of oil produced. If they fail, they will be shut down.
  3. The auto industry will be asked to shift towards electric vehicles. All buses will either be hybrid, electric or CNG-based.
  4. Imported machinery will assist brick kiln owners to make use of the post-harvest rice crop, rather than burn it. Brick kilns will also be given financial aid to use zigzag technology.
  5. Import duties on scrubbers will be removed so air pollution from steel factories can be curbed.
  6. An urban forestry initiative in Lahore will see tree plantation over 60,000 kanals of land.

The premier noted that while crop burning in India and Pakistan as well as smoke from factories and brick kilns were all contributing factors to air pollution, the biggest contributor was vehicular smoke.

"What adds the most to air pollution is transport. [To combat] this, we have made certain decisions," he said.

He said that Pakistan relies on 50-60 per cent of imports for oil and currently imports oil that meets the European Union's Euro 2 emission standard. "We have decided we will import a more clean (environmental friendly) oil, [which will meet] the Euro 4 standard."

"[This Euro 4 compliant oil] has fewer chemicals which pollute the air. By the end of 2020, we will shift to the Euro 5 emission standard. We feel this will have a 90 per cent impact on the quality of air."

He said that the decisions had been made after a detailed meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on petroleum division, Nadeem Babar.

Announcing other measures, the prime minister said that oil refineries will be given a period of three years to improve the quality of oil produced. "The quality they are producing has a lot of pollutants."

"If they do not move towards producing cleaner oil in this time, we will shut them down," warned the premier.

He also announced that the government had decided to shift the focus of the auto industry towards electric vehicles. "We are holding talks with the car industries, because they have certain reservations."

The prime minister said that an incentive policy will be introduced in 2020. He said the new government policy will lay special emphasis on buses.

"The buses that run across our cities will either be hybrid vehicles or electric. Or, we may insist on CNG, like in Delhi, where they run buses only on CNG."

Speaking of the practice whereby farmers burn rice crop after its harvest, the premier said that imported machinery will be brought in which will facilitate the farmers to make use of the post-harvest crop, making it possible for it to be sold. This will ensure that there is no need to burn the crop, drastically reducing the air pollution caused otherwise.

He then spoke of steel factories and brick kilns, "which are the main sources of the hazardous, fine air particles known as PM2.5".

The prime minister said that import duties on scrubbers will be removed, so that the steel factories can purchase them. Scrubbers are systems that use liquid (typically water) to remove particulates from industrial exhaust streams.

He said that similarly brick kilns will be financially aided by the government to use zigzag technology which will reduce air pollution.

Turning to Lahore, he said that an urban forestry initiative will be undertaken in the city. "We have identified 60,000 kanals of land where we will grow trees so they can clean the city's air."

"The impact will be slow. These are steps which should have been taken 20 years ago but no one bothered," said the prime minister, adding: "We feel that every year people should see an improvement (in air quality). And in three years a significant difference will be seen."

The prime minister recognised that Lahore is not the only city suffering from high levels of pollution. "It is an issue in Karachi, in Peshawar, in Pindi. This issue (of pollution) will greatly affect our future generations if we do not take steps to combat it today."

"Pollution is a silent killer, unlike when you witness an accident or a murder. And it is very dangerous," he said, adding that Pakistan had now reached the top in the list of most polluted cities.

Comments (23)

Adi
Nov 30, 2019 05:56pm
Announcing is free and easy, who cares for implementation!
Recommend 0
M&M
Nov 30, 2019 05:58pm
give this man time and free hand and we will see Pak going in the right direction inshAllah
Recommend 0
Arshad
Nov 30, 2019 06:00pm
Dear PM please show some output and then speak...
Recommend 0
Mir
Nov 30, 2019 06:04pm
Too much talk but no actions; where are qualified people in your team to do something active to deal with the problem.
Recommend 0
Tanvir
Nov 30, 2019 06:06pm
Dear PM, to curb the vehicular smog, please make it mandatory that all vehicles have Catalytic Converter installed.
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Nov 30, 2019 06:07pm
The question that remains unanswered is whether he is now aware about respiration and photosynthesis and the compound effect of what gas is produced overnight?
Recommend 0
Avtar
Nov 30, 2019 06:11pm
I wish things for that simple! Wait and see next year.
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Nov 30, 2019 06:12pm
Feed the hungry first.
Recommend 0
Mehak
Nov 30, 2019 06:13pm
At last moving in the right course of action... Appreciations! Motivating people by doing and propagating right actions are part of leadership too...
Recommend 0
Guruji
Nov 30, 2019 06:15pm
He conveniently leaves out coalfired thermal power plants & other industrial emissions which are the most harmful as they directly contribute PM2.5 emissions which is what actually causes smog. Addressing SOx & NOx emissions alone is not sufficient as Delhi's case studies show.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 30, 2019 06:17pm
Why the sky in Europe or America or even New Zealand is so blue and bright? It is because they have have followed the rules. Their vehicles are fined for polluting air. Periodic carbon emission tests for keeping vehicles within permissible limits, is a must.
Recommend 0
asif noor
Nov 30, 2019 06:17pm
Khan sb tutorial sun sun k thak gay hain. Start implementing things, ban faulty vehicles and remove Usman Buzdar :)
Recommend 0
Khanm
Nov 30, 2019 06:19pm
Sir ...air pollution is far less dangerous than the polluted water ...polluted environment...polluted food ...open gutters ..filthy dump all around in major cities of Pakistan ...
Recommend 0
Muhammad Ismail
Nov 30, 2019 06:23pm
Mr. PM, by now I am more interested to know the results of your already made high/ tall claims. Please stop making more and more new claims. Rather tell us the results of ones you already made.
Recommend 0
Vorshal
Nov 30, 2019 06:26pm
Explore CPEC opportunities.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 30, 2019 06:26pm
This is where Pakistan, India and China will have to work together, our region is the worst in the world.
Recommend 0
Mohammad
Nov 30, 2019 06:26pm
Jazakallah for your good efforts.
Recommend 0
Habib A. Zuberi, PhD
Nov 30, 2019 06:29pm
It is a very good idea to plant trees in Lahore...many on both sides of Ravi. Use high school students to do the job. They will do it, but you have to learn To involve public and students in your plans. Plant more treasure all over Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Nivedita
Nov 30, 2019 06:29pm
“ He said that with a dense tree cover, pollution particles are absorbed by the leaves.”: the genius of the PM is uncanny. I was so silly thinking leaves absorb CO2. Thanks PM IK.
Recommend 0
Ishtiaq Ahmed
Nov 30, 2019 06:30pm
Shifting to Euro-4 or 5 will also mean bringing in compatible technology and engines. Transport internationally contributes about 34% to air pollution and ultimately smog. In Pakistan kilns and crop and burning of garbage are bigger reasons needing control and regulation.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 30, 2019 06:34pm
Electric cars in Pakistan ? People sit in the dark due to lack of energy in our country, the cost is another big factor, Pakistan will go to the better oil, which means the cost to buy oil will go up, which only means one thing, the people will pay a lot more at the pump, can the government make any decision where it doesn’t hurt the people of Pakistan ? And one other thing, let’s stop complaining about the last 10 years, this is almost 2010, let’s get on with it, let’s hear how the government plans to resolve the current issues without putting more burden on the poor people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
ivehadit
Nov 30, 2019 06:37pm
what about the brick kilns?
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Nov 30, 2019 06:38pm
Just planting trees isn't enough. It's absolutely necessary in all major Pakistani cities (at least top 20 most populated ones) to completely ban all private vehicles for transport. Only metros/trams run on electricity and public transport eg buses, taxis etc may be allowed with cleaner fuel, proper emissions control and regulation etc. It would be best for the majority of people, for health and fitness purposes as well, to either walk or use bicycles.
Recommend 0

