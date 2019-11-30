DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 30, 2019

India rout Pakistan 4-0 to seal Davis Cup qualifiers spot

AFPNovember 30, 2019

Email

India will now travel to Croatia next year for the world group qualifiers to be played on March 6-7. — Photo courtesy Leander Paes' official Twitter account
India will now travel to Croatia next year for the world group qualifiers to be played on March 6-7. — Photo courtesy Leander Paes' official Twitter account

Veteran Leander Paes improved his Davis Cup record to 44 doubles wins on Saturday as India thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in the Asia/Oceania tie played at a neutral venue due to political tensions between the two countries.

The 46-year-old Paes combined with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to serve out Pakistan's teenage pair of Muhammad Shoaib and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-3 in the Kazakhstan capital of Nur-Sultan.

Paes, who overtook Italy's Nicola Pietrangeli as Davis Cup's most successful doubles player with his 43rd win last year, won the doubles match to seal India's berth in the qualifiers.

Sumit Nagal then turned out for the reverse single to outplay Yousaf Khalil 6-1, 6-0 in 32 minutes and the fifth match was not played.

India will now travel to Croatia — two-time Davis Cup champions — next year for the world group qualifiers to be played on March 6-7.

The 12 winners of the qualifiers will join the six teams — Spain, Canada, Great Britain, Russia, France and Serbia — that have already booked their place in the Davis Cup finals.

The International Tennis Federation moved the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie away from Islamabad because of India's security fears even though Pakistan opposed the decision.

Pakistan's top players Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan pulled out of the tie in protest.

The match was also pushed back from September because of security fears, as tensions between the two countries rose over New Delhi's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's autonomy.

India last played a Davis Cup tie in Pakistan in 1964, when they beat the hosts 4-0. Pakistan lost 3-2 when they played in Mumbai in 2006.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 30, 2019

ECP delay

THERE is never a dull moment in Pakistan’s politics. Although the saga around the reappointment/ tenure extension...
November 30, 2019

Power tariff increase

IT might sound like a nominal hike, but the recent approval given by the Economic Coordination Committee for a...
November 30, 2019

Organ donation

BEFORE Abdul Sattar Edhi breathed his last, he made it clear that he wished to donate his organs to help those in...
Court’s decision
Updated November 29, 2019

Court’s decision

After three days of high drama, the system found a solution and a potential impasse was averted.
November 29, 2019

Students’ march

THOUSANDS of students will be taking to the streets today to demand their rights. The Student Solidarity March will...
November 29, 2019

Junaid Hafeez case

IN a society where the efforts of the high and mighty to seek top-level adjudication of their disputes gets much...