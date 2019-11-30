DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 30, 2019

Nawaz turned back from hospital after panic spreads over London Bridge attack

Atika RehmanUpdated November 30, 2019

Hospital, where former premier Nawaz Sharif has been visiting for routine check-ups, is less than half a mile from the scene of the incident.
Hospital, where former premier Nawaz Sharif has been visiting for routine check-ups, is less than half a mile from the scene of the incident.

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had to turn back from the London Bridge Hospital where he was scheduled for a medical test after police sealed the area following reports of a shooting and a knife attack on Friday afternoon.

Sharif was on his way to the hospital for a scan when an alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police about the incident at London Bridge where two gunshots had been heard. The hospital, where he has been visiting for routine check-ups, is less than half a mile from the scene of the incident. The former PM turned back from the scene and returned to his family apartment in Avenfield, Park Lane.

The Met Police said they were called to a stabbing at a premises near the bridge just before 1400 GMT, adding that they had detained a man. Initial reports said five people were injured and one has been shot dead by police. The London Ambulance Service declared it a “major incident”.

The incident sparked panic among pedestrians at the scene, where men and women were seen fleeing the bridge area. The London Transport Aut­hority closed down the London Bridge tube station and bus stop.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2019

