DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 30, 2019

It’s verdict that earns respect for judge: CJP

Shakeel AhmedUpdated November 30, 2019

Email

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa gestures as he addresses lawyers at the High Court Bar Association in Multan on Friday.—Reuters
Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa gestures as he addresses lawyers at the High Court Bar Association in Multan on Friday.—Reuters

MULTAN: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa says judges earn respect from society because they decide their matters.

“If a judge does not give his verdict after hearing arguments, there is no difference between him and a postman,” he said in his address to members of the Lahore High Court’s Multan bar on Friday

The chief justice started his speech in Seraiki, saying he was not a guest rather the Multan bar was his home from where he started practice as a lawyer.

The focus of his speech was decline in the standards of law practice and its causes. The chief justice said that a large number of lawyers were being produced every year on account of mushroom growth of private law colleges. However, a majority of these entrants do not get an opportunity to work with senior lawyers.

Cites poor education quality of private law schools & work burden on judges as main ills afflicting justice system

Highlighting poor teaching standards in law colleges, Chief Justice Khosa said that “a student passing the first year of LLB is offered to teach students of first year” to get fee waiver for second year.

“Unfortunately, today young lawyers do not have the opportunity to learn good traditions and practices from the seniors having 20 to 30 years’ experience.”

Because of the same reason, he said, young lawyers elected young representatives to head bars, keeping most of senior lawyers away from bar politics.

The CJP stressed the need for introducing such a system through which each young lawyer may get training from their seniors.

He said that another imbalance in the judicial system had been created due to increase in the number of cases.

“In the past the judges could afford to listen to lawyers without haste because of a small number of cases, but now judges are unable to give ample time to lawyers to the extent of their satisfaction,” he elaborated Chief Justice Khosa said the focus of the bar and bench should be the litigant.

“They should think about relief for the litigant at each step. When they do so, they will come to the court with proper preparation. If the lawyers do this, they will not seek adjournment.”

Recalling his work with the Multan bar, Chief Justice Khosa said that he was there when the bar hall was constructed. Multan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi benches were announced on the same day on Jan 9, 1981. The Multan bench was made functional the very next day.

While remembering his friends, colleagues and days in Multan, the chief justice said that Multan always remained close to his heart.

“Today the senior most and junior most judges of the Supreme Court are from Multan,” he noted with joy and pride.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Khan
Nov 30, 2019 09:38am
Neither respect comes through ‘judicial restraint’.
Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 30, 2019 09:47am
Great CJP. He tries his best to keep PM and Government in check.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Nov 30, 2019 10:22am
You can't change this world but at least you can make a difference. Hats off!
Recommend 0
AR
Nov 30, 2019 10:31am
He is spot on. It's not just private laws schools, its private Medical colleges, Private Engineering Unis, private Commerce colleges etc, they are all producing sub-standard (dare I say incompetent!) professionals.
Recommend 0
Dr Ibrahim
Nov 30, 2019 10:43am
The honorable CJP has set a very commendable standard of transparency and moral conduct in judicial decision making.
Recommend 0
shib
Nov 30, 2019 10:49am
The nation know that it is the judgement which speaks for itself...neither speeches or any spoken words...
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 30, 2019

ECP delay

THERE is never a dull moment in Pakistan’s politics. Although the saga around the reappointment/ tenure extension...
November 30, 2019

Power tariff increase

IT might sound like a nominal hike, but the recent approval given by the Economic Coordination Committee for a...
November 30, 2019

Organ donation

BEFORE Abdul Sattar Edhi breathed his last, he made it clear that he wished to donate his organs to help those in...
Court’s decision
Updated November 29, 2019

Court’s decision

After three days of high drama, the system found a solution and a potential impasse was averted.
November 29, 2019

Students’ march

THOUSANDS of students will be taking to the streets today to demand their rights. The Student Solidarity March will...
November 29, 2019

Junaid Hafeez case

IN a society where the efforts of the high and mighty to seek top-level adjudication of their disputes gets much...