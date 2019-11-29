DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 29, 2019

10 injured in rickshaw blast in Lahore's Chauburji area

Wasim RiazUpdated November 29, 2019

Email

CTD officials examining the site of the blast that occurred in Lahore's Chauberji area on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
CTD officials examining the site of the blast that occurred in Lahore's Chauberji area on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

At least 10 people were injured in an explosion that occurred in a rickshaw in Lahore's Chauburji area on Friday, officials said.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab's Counterterrorism Department (CTD), the blast occurred at around 11:25am.

"Ten persons have been injured including the driver of the rickshaw. All sustained minor injuries. All of the injured were walking near the rickshaw at the time of the blast," he said.

In a statement released by the CTD spokesperson, the official said that a passenger had boarded the rickshaw and got down at Samanabad after paying the fare. "The passenger was carrying a shopping bag which he probably left in the rickshaw," said the official, adding that the driver "had not noticed it".

According to the statement, the driver parked his rickshaw on Multan Road and got off to relieve himself nearby. That is when the blast occurred.

The statement said that based on the BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) and PFSA (Punjab Forensic Science Agency) staff’s initial assessment, the blast could have come from an IED (Improvised Explosive Device). "Weight and nature (of the explosive device) will be determined later on after analysis," it added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Inam Waheed, who oversees investigations, while speaking to the media said that the police's initial impression was that it was a blast from a gas cylinder. "After investigating, we discovered that was not the case."

"We have also retrieved some ball bearing from the crime scene," he added.

He said that though nothing final could be stated at this point, "we can estimate that 3-5kg of explosives were used".

An FIR is being launched at the police station of the CTD in Lahore and further investigations are underway, said the CTD statement.

The incident comes a day after the facilitator of the Data Darbar suicide bombing earlier this year was sentenced to death. The blast, which occurred on May 8, had left as many as 12 people, including 5 security personnel of the Elite Force, dead.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MONIER
Nov 29, 2019 04:26pm
I have seen many rickshaws with fuel leaks. Regulations must be placed to remove these faulty machines off the road.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Nov 29, 2019 04:55pm
Lahore is a safe city, safer than Newyork and London, they say.
Recommend 0
Farrukh
Nov 29, 2019 05:22pm
Somebody said yesterday Lahore is more safer than London and New York. This is How its safe..Kindly Correct that arrangement of safe cities again.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Nov 29, 2019 05:38pm
Not again
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Confusions galore

Confusions galore

Governments have been unable to deliver a coherent policy to prioritise education under austerity.

Editorial

Court’s decision
Updated November 29, 2019

Court’s decision

After three days of high drama, the system found a solution and a potential impasse was averted.
November 29, 2019

Students’ march

THOUSANDS of students will be taking to the streets today to demand their rights. The Student Solidarity March will...
November 29, 2019

Junaid Hafeez case

IN a society where the efforts of the high and mighty to seek top-level adjudication of their disputes gets much...
A shambolic affair
Updated November 28, 2019

A shambolic affair

This is without a doubt the most shambolic episode in the PTI government’s tenure so far.
November 28, 2019

Punjab reshuffle

A GENERAL lack of direction in people-based development prevails in Punjab where the government has been ...
Updated November 28, 2019

Weapon of war

ON the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Human Rights Watch once again reminded the...