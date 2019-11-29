In pictures: Trump's unannounced maiden visit to Afghanistan as US president

Before taking the secret flight to Afghanistan, Trump had been expected to spend Thanksgiving in Florida.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States had resumed talks with Taliban insurgents as he made a surprise trip to Afghanistan to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with troops.

On a brief visit to Bagram Airfield outside the capital Kabul, Trump served turkey dinner to soldiers, posed for photographs and delivered a speech after meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

It was his first to Afghanistan since becoming president and came a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that has raised hopes for a long elusive peace deal.

Before taking the secret 13-hour flight to Afghanistan, Trump had been expected to spend Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and to make video calls to US troops deployed abroad.

US President Donald Trump's plane Air Force One is seen on the tarmac during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field on November 28 in Afghanistan. — AFP

US President Donald Trump serves US troops food at a Thanksgiving dinner event during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on November 28. — Reuters

Soldiers take pictures of US President Donald Trump (unseen) during a Thanksgiving dinner to US troops at Bagram Air Field during a surprise visit on November 28 in Afghanistan. — AFP

US President Donald Trump serves Thanksgiving dinner to US troops at Bagram Air Field during a surprise visit on November 28 in Afghanistan. — AFP

US President Donald Trump speaks to US troops at Bagram Air Field during a surprise visit on November 28 in Afghanistan. — AFP

“I've just come from serving Thanksgiving dinner to some of you [...] and we had a good time.” Trump joked that he had just started eating when he was called away, and didn't even get to taste his turkey. — AFP

Afghan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks to the troops as US President Donald Trump listens during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field on November 28 in Afghanistan — AFP

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley before addressing the troops at Bagram Air Field during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit on November 28 in Afghanistan. — AFP

Members of the news media, US Air Force and US Secret Service line up to enter Air Force One, following US President Trump's remarks to US troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan on November 28. — Reuters