In pictures: Trump's unannounced maiden visit to Afghanistan as US president

-
Before taking the secret flight to Afghanistan, Trump had been expected to spend Thanksgiving in Florida.
Dawn.com | AFP | ReutersPublished Nov 29, 2019 12:43pm
President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States had resumed talks with Taliban insurgents as he made a surprise trip to Afghanistan to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with troops.
On a brief visit to Bagram Airfield outside the capital Kabul, Trump served turkey dinner to soldiers, posed for photographs and delivered a speech after meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
It was his first to Afghanistan since becoming president and came a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that has raised hopes for a long elusive peace deal.
Before taking the secret 13-hour flight to Afghanistan, Trump had been expected to spend Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and to make video calls to US troops deployed abroad.
Comments (0)