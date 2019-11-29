DAWN.COM

Farogh Naseem takes oath as federal minister

Dawn.comUpdated November 29, 2019

President Dr Arif Alvi administers the oath to Barrister Farogh Naseem at President House on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday administered the oath of federal minister to Barrister Farogh Naseem, who had resigned from his post as federal law minister just two days earlier to pursue a case regarding the extension of the army chief's tenure in the Supreme Court as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's lawyer.

It has not yet been announced which portfolio he would be given.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had taken up a petition challenging the extension granted to Gen Bajwa by the government. On Wednesday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed told a news conference that Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted Naseem's resignation which was tendered during a cabinet meeting.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said that Naseem "voluntarily" resigned from his office and added that Naseem would join the attorney general to clarify the government's stance on the issue of the army chief's tenure extension.

Additionally, Akbar said that once the assistance was completed, Naseem could return to the cabinet subject to the prime minister's approval.

Yesterday, the apex had announced its decision in the case while directing the government to pass legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief. The short order had noted that according to Article 243 of the Constitution, the authority to appoint an army chief lies with the president. However, there is no duration of appointment specified in the Article.

Following the announcement, while addressing a press conference, Naseem had thanked the three-member SC bench for "providing the government guidance at every moment".

