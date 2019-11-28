Legislating on army chief's appointment 'a matter of pride' for govt: attorney general

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday said that to legislate on the matter of an army chief's appointment and extension of tenure "will be a matter of pride for the government".

"This is not a matter of adversity for the government," said AG Khan, as he addressed a press conference following the court's verdict earlier in the day which had stated that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will serve as the army chief for six more months.

The court had announced its decision while directing the government to pass legislation which it said was missing from existing laws. The short order had noted that according to Article 243, the authority to appoint an army chief lies with the president. However, there is no duration of appointment specified in the Article.

"Today's decision is a historical decision. The way the Constitution has been interpreted will provide guidance for us in the future," said the attorney general.

Speaking of the unprecedented nature of the case and the proceedings that followed for three days, he said it was important to note that "various laws were debated upon and many things came to the fore which were never before decided in court".

"It is important to state here that the Army Act is pre-partition and after 19-20 changes, it is being amended. It was never before challenged in court," said AG Khan.

He said that was the reason why "no one ever realised the mistakes involved in the procedures that were being followed".

The attorney general said that prior to Gen Bajwa's appointment, many chiefs of staff were appointed and many got extensions using the same method that was employed this time around.

"The summaries were the same and the rules were followed in the same manner. There were no additions or any changes made."

He said that it had been a custom to do things the existing way and so when the first notification was issued it was "a routine notification".

AG Khan said that the court, in its observations, had consistently referred to two things:

A general (currently) does not have a superannuation age. No law talks about the chief of army staff - how he will be appointed or what his term of service will be.

"You must have seen Article 243, as well as Regulation 255 of the Army Act, mentioned a lot. Article 243 deals with the appointment of the chief of general staff and Regulation 255 deals with his rank," explained the attorney general, adding: "Of course, each was examined separately."

He said that the court had pointed out that in all past notifications and summaries, Regulation 255 was cited and had said that the rule does not pertain to the chief of the army staff and so should not be mentioned.

AG Khan said that the prime minister, since the inception of his government, had categorically stated that the law and the Constitution should be followed.

He said that the court while instructing the government on the amendments required in the notification, had kept on stating that "Article 243 should exclusively be mentioned and there should be no mention of Regulation 255".

The attorney general said that resultantly the notification submitted in court today morning only referred to Article 243. He said that the government was then instructed to "remove the court's name with reference to a delay" which was then removed.

AG Khan then went on to explain the crux of the short order. He said that the court had noted that Article 243 states that the appointment of an army chief by the president "is subject to law" but since there exists no law for the appointment, "they have asked us to make a law mentioning the tenure and the methodology of his appointment".

More to follow.