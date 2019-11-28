DAWN.COM

SC verdict 'great disappointment' to those expecting instability due to 'clash of institutions': PM

Dawn.comUpdated November 28, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a clash of institutions in the country. — Photo: PM Imran Instagram/AP/SC
Minutes after the Supreme Court allowed Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to stay in his office for another six months, Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted to the top court's judgement, calling it "a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions".

Taking to Twitter, he said the fact that a clash of institutions was averted "must be of special disappointment to our external enemies and mafias within - Mafias who have stashed their loot abroad and seek to protect this loot by destabilising the country".

In another tweet, Prime Minister Imran said 23 years ago, the PTI was the first political party to advocate for an independent judiciary and the rule of law. In addition, he said the PTI was at the forefront of the Movement for Independence of the Judiciary in 2007 and he was "jailed for it".

"Also, for the record, I have the greatest respect for CJ [Chief Justice Asif Saeed] Khosa, one of the greatest Jurists produced by Pakistan," the prime minister wrote.

The Supreme Court earlier today in its short order announced that Gen Bajwa will remain the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for another six months, during which the parliament will legislate on the extension/reappointment of an army chief.

A three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah — announced the much-anticipated verdict after being assured by the government that parliament will pass relevant legislation within six months.

More to follow.

Civil Military Relations

Owais
Nov 28, 2019 04:32pm
Just wonder how long this government will continue to survive on criticising others, when they will start showing their own 'performance' !
Recommend 0
Maud
Nov 28, 2019 04:59pm
The situation has become clearer with the Apex court's decision.
Recommend 0
F
Nov 28, 2019 05:07pm
Govt must introduce the legislation immediately (but only after crisp and clear analysis and correct drafting) so as to expose the mafias immediately
Recommend 0
Faif
Nov 28, 2019 05:10pm
IK don't bother about others. If you feel you achieved it is good.
Recommend 0
imdadali advocate
Nov 28, 2019 05:14pm
historical judgement by honorable apex court of the country, which judgement has definitely averted to clash between state institutions and those who had forest cast of clash have faced disappointment.
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Nov 28, 2019 05:33pm
Please Mr Khan, don't try to cover up your ineptness with regard to extension of COAS's tenure. Frankly, you bungled it up.
Recommend 0
Newborn
Nov 28, 2019 05:33pm
Imran will be staying on till 2023. And also a lot heads would roll, whoever was behind this.
Recommend 0

