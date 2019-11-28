DAWN.COM

Saudi, UAE discuss $70 billion crude refinery project in India

APUpdated November 28, 2019

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 27, 2019. — Reuters
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates discussed a planned refinery in the western Indian state of Maharashtra that will cost at least $70 billion, a figure that exceeds the initial $44 billion estimate previously announced.

The new figure came from a read-out of a meeting in the UAE between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday evening.

The statement said the two sides discussed the initiative, first announced in 2018, to develop the refinery and petrochemicals complex, which would secure the supply of 600,000 barrels per day of Saudi and Emirati crude oil for India's market.

The project, which would be run by a consortium that includes Saudi Aramco and ADNOC, has yet to begin or secure land.

Tahir saleem
Nov 28, 2019 02:31pm
The biggest buyer of gulf oil is china. They are the ones who can call the shots. I hope with their advice and consent the refinery will be installed in Gawadar area
Recommend 0
Inctedulous
Nov 28, 2019 02:44pm
So a single refinery project India is going to generate FDI worth $70 billion which makes it bigger than whole CPEC project outlay.
Recommend 0
Raghav
Nov 28, 2019 02:45pm
This small investment by the middle east in India is more than the CPEC.
Recommend 0
Killer
Nov 28, 2019 02:47pm
Nice, so this one investment alone is $15-20 billion more than CPEC. The best thing is there are no loans involved. But the Investements will result in jobs and business for Indians.
Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 28, 2019 02:49pm
Oil again? What about the promise of all electric cars? Another 'jumla'?
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Nov 28, 2019 02:54pm
This is significant investment in India. Almost equal to investment in entire CPEC
Recommend 0
Thats the way
Nov 28, 2019 02:58pm
Gulf states are welcome to invest in India
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 28, 2019 03:02pm
An oil refinery is the biggest threat to the environment and is a perpetual machine causing global warming. That's exactly why not even a single oil refinery has been established in the U.S. since almost last four decades because no U.S. State, County, City or territory agrees to put an oil refinery on its soil.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Nov 28, 2019 03:07pm
Good for India
Recommend 0
Dr. Zunaid, uttar pradesh
Nov 28, 2019 03:18pm
That's almost equal to half of Pakistan's GDP.
Recommend 0
umar
Nov 28, 2019 03:28pm
Only an illiterate person will compare GDP to a single investment. GDP is the value of goods and services produced in a year while an investment is at a single point in time. Assuming a payback period of then years, the investment will probably add USD 6.0bn to Indian GDP every year.
Recommend 0
Vishal Choudhary
Nov 28, 2019 03:31pm
This is a big project,in partnership with reliance
Recommend 0
Abhhudaya- india
Nov 28, 2019 03:35pm
Today India Reliance industries has crossed 144 Bn$ in market capitalisation. Just for the comparison.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Nov 28, 2019 03:39pm
@Dr. Zunaid, uttar pradesh, In 2011, the World Bank estimated that 23.6% of Indian population, or about 276 million people, lived below $1.25 per day on purchasing power parity. Think about that.
Recommend 0
Fairview
Nov 28, 2019 03:45pm
Look at the size of market for their crude oil processing, they will invest in any country that has that size of market, europe and many countries are pushing for electric or battery operated vehicles. don't forget the environment cost.
Recommend 0
Anand
Nov 28, 2019 03:51pm
Haven been hearing of this for the last 5 years but not materlization.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Nov 28, 2019 03:54pm
Another victory for Modi!!
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 28, 2019 04:06pm
They will regret it, seeing other foreign investors experiences there.
Recommend 0
AA
Nov 28, 2019 04:22pm
That's smart...invest 70 billion in refinery once then sell india 70 billion worth of crude each year
Recommend 0
Haramullah Khan
Nov 28, 2019 04:52pm
Now this is called investment. No loan, no interest, no re-payment for India and Government of India will collect taxes and millions of people will get employment.
Recommend 0
A shah
Nov 28, 2019 05:00pm
Muslim world is keen to invest in superpower India
Recommend 0
Murali
Nov 28, 2019 05:05pm
Shows Uae and Saudis faith in India & Modi game government
Recommend 0
Alam Khan
Nov 28, 2019 05:19pm
This is supposed to be set up in Pakistan !
Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 28, 2019 05:37pm
While the rest of the world moves towards renewable energy this project is in the complete opposite direction. Also it will further ensure that India remains dependent on Saudi/middle eastern oil.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Nov 28, 2019 05:55pm
The oil refineries will be set up in the deserts of Rajasthan on border with Pakistan and there is no law or treaty to stop/ prevent the pollution to spread with the general flow of the wind.
Recommend 0
Neshi
Nov 28, 2019 06:04pm
SA shall sell and export refined oil from this refinery to Pakistan also.
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Nov 28, 2019 06:15pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Agree, unless it is in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Nov 28, 2019 06:15pm
@Justice, ok, we r throwing away this $70 billion investment.
Recommend 0
Sher Khan Singh
Nov 28, 2019 06:17pm
@Tahir saleem, .... and money too, I hope.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 28, 2019 06:17pm
Hope the Indian environmentalists will examine the project well .
Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Nov 28, 2019 06:21pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, but u r crying for a big refinery worth $10 billion in gwadar, isn't it??
Recommend 0
Manas,india
Nov 28, 2019 06:22pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Sour grapes!!
Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
Nov 28, 2019 06:25pm
@Justice, no country would be to zero percent dependency on crude oil in next at least 40 years So pls understand it’s requirement.
Recommend 0
Guruji
Nov 28, 2019 06:38pm
@Omar, Apart from Europe (which is also failing), no one else is 'moving away'. It is just pretentious claims of going green. Fossil fuels will continue to play a significant role in the future of humanity.
Recommend 0
fairguy
Nov 28, 2019 06:39pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, But they are OK with Nuclear Plants causing Cancers perpetually among the locals - near and far.
Recommend 0
fairguy
Nov 28, 2019 06:42pm
@Omar, India is third-largest Solar Power producer in the world with 12% of its energy coming from the Solar.
Recommend 0
Neptune Srimal
Nov 28, 2019 06:55pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, not true. US constru ted six new refineries since 2015. It also has 130+ working refineries where they have added capacities as and when needed. US oil consumption has not increased in the last 5 years so they do not have need for any more refineries.
Recommend 0
Chughtai RS
Nov 28, 2019 06:56pm
It'll come with the condition that India abandon Iran.
Recommend 0
Ziz
Nov 28, 2019 07:19pm
@Omar, on the contrary Saudi/UAE will be dependent on India buying oil from them. Remember there are no hard restrictions on India to payback/buy oil from them. The advantage this company gets is, it gets to import its own crude at almost no cost and refine which will make the products cheapest which India will be very happy to buy or else the company will have to export to neighbouring countries. India, can still pursue electrification of vehicles, or import oil from Iran, refine it elsewhere etc, if it makes sense
Recommend 0
Shyam Kokku
Nov 28, 2019 07:22pm
This is the smartest decision made by Saudi Government as the processing in World's largest and modern refinery would cost them less than half of what they're paying to the US and UK and time for shipping is a tenth of the present time. For India, it's a great employment opportunity to the existing skill-sets in Oil & Gas and booster to its economy. So a win - win situation.
Recommend 0
Vijay K
Nov 28, 2019 07:24pm
@Fairview, Re electric cars. Point taken. However, I think it will be a while yet before we stop relying on fossil fuels. The other problem remains as to how electricity will be generated for fueling electric cars. India is doing quite well in terms of power generation through solar (the world's largest solar field is in India) and hydel but not enough to meet all its needs. Also, not all petroleum is used for vehicles. A large amount of gas and oil is used by industry as well for power generation. Eventually, I think it will have to be hydrogen driven cars, but that is still some decades away. Also, gas/oil is cleaner than coal.
Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
Nov 28, 2019 07:24pm
@Fairview, When has Indian cared about the environment?
Recommend 0
Doc.
Nov 28, 2019 07:25pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Why do you compare USA and India now, they are different countries with different needs and problems, India needs to work on its energy scarcity issues and not those of USA.
Recommend 0
@Zak Who
Nov 28, 2019 07:31pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Your statement would have been different if this refinery was to be established in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Doc.
Nov 28, 2019 07:33pm
@umar, You don’t have to feel bad for India, even only 6bn gdp increase per year as you say is a positive news for lndians.
Recommend 0
Weird1
Nov 28, 2019 07:38pm
This is one way of tricky to stop electrification of India.
Recommend 0
Yao
Nov 28, 2019 08:14pm
A futile attempt to counter CPEC!
Recommend 0
Niks
Nov 28, 2019 08:14pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, are the power projects under cpec running on solar energy !!!!
Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Nov 28, 2019 08:16pm
@Raghav, Great , so please CPEC alone...and enjoy your new found friendship.
Recommend 0
Shah
Nov 28, 2019 08:17pm
@Surya Kant , So leave CPEC alone...
Recommend 0
Faran
Nov 28, 2019 08:18pm
Now we have to think 100 times before sending nukes over India. Saudi and UAE will pull the trigger on us.
Recommend 0
Political Vapors Trail.
Nov 28, 2019 09:18pm
Yeah trade & politics two different worlds.
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Nov 28, 2019 09:25pm
What happened to brotherhood.
Recommend 0
Pkp
Nov 28, 2019 10:52pm
This is undoubtedly Modi power.
Recommend 0
Zakhmi Shahyri
Nov 28, 2019 10:53pm
There is no limit of hypocrisy by these two gulf nations.
Recommend 0
Pkp
Nov 28, 2019 10:56pm
@Abdullah, you only think about refinery
Recommend 0
ashutosh
Nov 28, 2019 11:41pm
@Abdullah, thanks for the reminder ...
Recommend 0
ashutosh
Nov 28, 2019 11:44pm
@Inctedulous, why compare the two? Both are different projects between different countries, in different sectors, with different backgrounds and proposed outcomes. Get over with such obsessive zero-sum tendencies !!
Recommend 0

