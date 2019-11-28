DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 28, 2019

Gen Bajwa to stay on as COAS for 6 more months: SC

Naveed Siddiqui | Haseeb BhattiUpdated November 28, 2019

Email

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was previously due to retire at midnight. — Reuters/File
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was previously due to retire at midnight. — Reuters/File

The Supreme Court on Thursday in its short order announced that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will remain the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for another six months, during which the parliament will legislate on the extension/reappointment of an army chief.

A three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah — announced the much-anticipated verdict after being assured by the government that parliament will pass legislation within six months.

According to the short order, the federal government "has presented this court with a recent summary approved by the president on the advice of the prime minister along with a notification dated 28.11.2019 which shows that General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been appointed as COAS under Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution with effect from 28.11.2019".

"The current appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as COAS shall be subject to the said legislation and shall continue for a period of six months from today, whereafter the new legislation shall determine his tenure and other terms and conditions of service," read the court order.

The verdict was announced around 3:45pm, prior to which the court had asked the government to submit the following:

  • an undertaking that the parliament will pass legislation in this regard within six months
  • an amended notification

The amendments to the notification included the elimination of:

  • the mention of the Supreme Court
  • duration of the army chief's tenure
  • the description of army chief's salary and incentives

The top court's ruling comes in the nick of time as Gen Bajwa was set to retire at midnight. Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended Bajwa's tenure through a notification in August, but the top court suspended it on November 26 due to irregularities in the manner of extension.

'Attorney general failed to point to any existing law'

The court, while pronouncing the decision today, said that the government has been given six months to legislate on the duration of service of an army chief.

It said that Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan has "categorically assured the Court" that the federal government "shall initiate the process to carry out the necessary legislation in this regard and seeks a period of six months for getting the needful done".

"We, while exercising judicial restraint, find it appropriate to leave the matter to the Parliament and the Federal Government to clearly specify the terms and conditions of service of the COAS through an Act of Parliament and to clarify the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution in this regard," read the court's short order.

The order observed that the matter of the Army chief's reappointment or extension had been challenged before the court. It also observed that in the three days of proceedings that followed, the government kept changing its stance, interchangeably "referring to it as reappointment, limiting of retirement or extension of tenure".

The SC observed that the government had been relying on Article 243(4)(b) of the 1973 Constitution and Regulation 255 of the Army Regulations (Rules), 1998. The court observed that when it asked questions pertaining to the army chief's appointment, duration of service and extension, the attorney general was unable to refer to any existing law.

The court reviewed the laws contained within Article 243 of the Constitution while deciding on the matter. "The court has thoroughly examined Article 243(4)(b)," said Chief Justice Khosa.

The short order noted that according to Article 243, the authority to appoint an army chief lies with the president. However, there is no duration of appointment specified in the Article.

(The legality) of Gen Bajwa's appointment will rest on the government's legislation, said the court, observing that prior to this occasion, the appointments had been made as per the existing practices.

"The learned Attorney-General has taken pains to explain that the answers to these questions are based on practice being followed in the Pakistan Army but the said practice has not been codified under the law," said the court order.

'Put your house in order'

Before adjourning the hearing at 11:30am, the chief justice told Farogh Naseem that the government should submit a written statement to ensure that the parliament will legislate on the matter within six months.

"If legislation is not done within six months, the appointment will become illegal," he warned.

The chief justice observed that there was "ambiguity in the Army Act".

"Parliament has to remove that ambiguity," Justice Shah said and added: "There is no better forum than the parliament to fix the system."

Justice Miankhel said that it should also be clarified if, in future, the tenure would be extended or if there will be a reappointment.

"The legal complications that we are pointing out will cause you difficulties but do not consider this embarrassing," the chief justice said.

Justice Khosa also said to make sure that the court's mention is removed from the summary and that the summary should also make no mention of the duration of the extension.

"The parts about salary and incentives should also be removed from the summary," he said. "We want all of this to be part of the record."

Addressing Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, the top judge remarked: "Put your house in order."

Notifications of previous army chiefs

At the outset of the hearing at 9:30am, the bench directed AG Khan to submit the extension notification issued for former army chief retired Gen Ashfaq Pervez Kayani as well as that of retired Gen Raheel Sharif's retirement to the court.

It is pertinent to mention that over the past two decades, Gen Raheel Sharif is the only army chief to have retired on time. Gen Kayani's tenure was extended for another three years by the PPP-led government in 2010. Interestingly, the service extension given to Kayani was also challenged in the Islamabad High Court in 2012. However, it was dismissed by the bench as "non-maintainable" because Article 199 (3) of the Constitution barred the high court from hearing a case against persons subject to the Pakistan Army Act (PAA).

"Under what section was retired Gen Kayani granted an extension?" the chief justice asked during today's hearing. "We want to see what pension and perks Gen Kayani got after retirement."

Referring to the retirement of army generals, Justice Khosa said: "If an army general never retires, then under what rule did Raheel Sharif retire?"

"You said that generals never retire; if they don't retire, then they wouldn't be entitled to pension either," he observed. The attorney general said that he wanted to assist the court on the matter.

Justice Khosa said that the court will examine the grounds on which retired Gen Kayani was granted an extension and adjourned the hearing for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Bar Council restored the license of Farogh Naseem, who stepped down as law minister to represent Gen Bajwa. The CJP had told him yesterday that the court did not want to waste time on a side issue and let the institution of Army suffer and asked Naseem to settle the licence issue or come with an associate if he wanted to argue on behalf of the Army chief.

CJP irked over court's mention in draft notification

After the hearing resumed, the AG submitted the summary of the draft notification for Gen Bajwa's extension prepared by the government yesterday. Following the court's adjournment on Wednesday, an emergency meeting was called at Prime Minister House in the evening to debate the government's strategy for today's hearing. The meeting was attended by Gen Bajwa himself, along with Prime Minister Imran and several ministers.

Upon examining the summary, the CJP berated the attorney general over the mention of the Supreme Court's proceedings in the draft notification.

"Bear your own burden, why do you use our name?" Justice Khosa asked. "Do your own work, why do you drag us in the middle?"

He directed the attorney general to eliminate the mention of the court from the summary, saying: "The court's name has been used so we cannot even point out what's wrong."

He raised questions over the appointment of the army chief, noting that the post was already occupied by Gen Bajwa.

"How can an appointment be made on a position that is already occupied?" the chief justice asked.

It seems like this time a lot of thought has been put into drafting the notification, the chief justice remarked. "Take out the part about the court's advice," Justice Khosa directed the attorney general. "If the president seeks our advice, that is a different matter."

Referring to the army chief's participation in yesterday's meeting, Justice Khosa said: "It is embarrassing that the army chief has to keep an eye on summaries instead of the country's defence."

Loophole in laws

Justice Shah noted once again that the law does not mention that the duration of the tenure is three years.

The chief justice noted that the summary had mentioned that the duration of the army chief's tenure will be three years. He said that Article 243 does not mention the three-year duration.

"If they find an extraordinary general tomorrow, will they grant him an extension of 30 years?" he remarked and stressed that there should be a clear system that everyone is aware of. He said that the three-year appointment will "become an example".

"The government may want to appoint the next army chief for one year," he commented.

The chief justice regretted that no one had examined the law while extensions were being granted all these years.

"There is no check on the activities that are going on in cantonment or under which law an action is being taken," he said.

"Now a constitutional institution is examining this matter."

He said that the process of appointment on a constitutional post should be clear and asked AG Khan how long it would take for the government to draft laws in this regard. The attorney general told the bench that the government will require three months, adding that a separate law will be drafted in relation to the army chief.

Justice Shah, in his remarks, said that yesterday the bench had said that generals retire but the attorney general had insisted that they don't.

"The summary neither mentions the army chief's salary nor the perks he is receiving," Justice Shah pointed out. "The attorney general too must have read the laws regarding the army for the first time."

"We are not telling you to pass legislation straight away," Justice Khosa said. "A law that has not been drafted in 72 years cannot be made in a hurry."

He added that the government had "reverted to the Constitution for the first time".

"When a decision is taken in accordance with the Constitution, our hands are tied," the CJP said.

"We were labelled as agents of India and the CIA when we examined the Army Act yesterday," the chief justice regretted. AG Khan told him that India "took a lot of advantage" of yesterday's arguments.

"It is our right to ask questions," the CJP declared. The attorney general lamented that "social media was not under anyone's control".

Justice Shah asked the AG to "suggest how to fix laws regarding the army".

Govt fails to satisfy court

On Wednesday, the chief justice before adjourning the hearing, said that there were three points which the court will consider:

  • the law
  • the procedure involved
  • the grounds for granting the army chief an extension

He had said that the first two issues are very important and based on those, the court will announce its decision. Gen Bajwa will be able to continue his service if the Supreme Court decides the case in his favour before November 29.

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan outside the Supreme Court yesterday. — White Star
Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan outside the Supreme Court yesterday. — White Star

During yesterday's hearing, the bench was irked by the fact that after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan submitted a summary to President Arif Alvi for approval to "reappoint" the army chief on his retirement and the new appointment was made under Article 243(4) of the Constitution, but the notification later issued pertains to the "grant of extension" to the COAS for another term of three years.

The attorney general chalked the gaffe up to "clerical errors" by the ministry.

"No one even bothered to read what they are issuing," Justice Khosa observed, regretting the way the law ministry dealt with the issue.

"Please settle the matter by Thursday because you have only one day or the time will be over and the court will decide in accordance with the Constitution and the law," the chief justice said, highlighting the need for urgency in view of COAS' fast-approaching retirement. “You have amended Regulation 255 of the army rules in Tuesday’s cabinet meeting when it does not deal with the appointment of the army chief but that of other officers,” he observed.

Recalling that several generals in the past had granted themselves extension, the court observed that it was necessary to settle the service matters of the army chief for all times to come.

“Personalities don’t matter to us since it is a court of law,” the CJP said, explaining that the court would be satisfied if everything was done in a legal manner. To understand the scheme of the service structure, the court also asked the AG to read one by one the entire provisions of the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 as well as the army rules and regulations.

Suspension of notification

In an unanticipated development on Tuesday, CJP Khosa had suspended the federal government's notification of Gen Bajwa's extension and issued notices to the army chief, defence ministry and the federal government.

Read more: Gen Bajwa's extension hangs in balance as CJP suspends govt's notification

The Supreme Court said the AG could not refer to any provision in any legal instrument regarding extension in service of the army chief upon completion of his first term for his re-appointment.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (79)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 28, 2019 08:15am
Bilawal urges bars and benches to strive for rule of law, human rights
Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 28, 2019 08:17am
It is an unnecessary move by the Government. There are several equally qualified and patriotic generals in army who have been waiting for their turn.
Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 28, 2019 08:36am
Storm in a teacup.
Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Nov 28, 2019 08:36am
Highly incompetent and incapable government in the history of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 28, 2019 08:38am
Indians again hoping for a crisis.
Recommend 0
Shahzad
Nov 28, 2019 08:40am
Clear the millions of backlog cases please
Recommend 0
Syed
Nov 28, 2019 08:43am
Very sad to see. How will we ever progress as a nation?
Recommend 0
SajjadX
Nov 28, 2019 08:46am
@Justice, pti troll you
Recommend 0
Irfan Abbasi
Nov 28, 2019 09:30am
Why at the time of the extension of Gen Kiyani by the most democratic and beloved PPP Government these points of " utmost public interest"were not raised? Justice and equality demand that if verdict comes against the extension then it should also be declared that extension of Kiyani was also illegal.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 28, 2019 09:31am
The entire nation knows extension will be given today. All this is nothing but a storm in a teacup.
Recommend 0
shakespeare
Nov 28, 2019 10:04am
history is being written..................
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 28, 2019 10:13am
Hats off to IK. What a bunch we elected for him.
Recommend 0
Neutral Opinion
Nov 28, 2019 10:14am
well done Khosa shb!
Recommend 0
Usman
Nov 28, 2019 10:16am
Obviously the judges look in no hurry!! But someone hasn't got much time left. Well done SC....
Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Nov 28, 2019 10:21am
Delaying tactics by asking old records at eleventh hour.
Recommend 0
Superb
Nov 28, 2019 10:24am
I am so scare for this brave judge
Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Nov 28, 2019 10:28am
Gen. Bajwa the nation is with you.
Recommend 0
H.Khan
Nov 28, 2019 10:31am
nobody should be above the law, whether it is army general or cjp himself.
Recommend 0
BK
Nov 28, 2019 10:39am
Respect to the Supreme Court.
Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Nov 28, 2019 10:58am
Making fun of law and country
Recommend 0
wazir azhar mehdi
Nov 28, 2019 11:03am
breakthrough in pak history
Recommend 0
Shah
Nov 28, 2019 11:04am
Unless wartime, generals must retire on time.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Nov 28, 2019 11:07am
Game of thrones. Pakistan version.
Recommend 0
Khalid - USA
Nov 28, 2019 11:15am
@Aamir Lucky, 100 likes? All NS fans for sure.
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Nov 28, 2019 11:20am
So the lesson has been taught, but still no decision, it will wake up again in a few months.
Recommend 0
asim
Nov 28, 2019 11:24am
What is going to happen if Gen. Bajwa retires. A lot have retired previously and so will in future. Pakistan will remain there as a professional force!
Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Nov 28, 2019 11:30am
Proof that previous and present governments are and have been sleeping at the wheel.
Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Nov 28, 2019 11:38am
Burning question of SCP under constitution shows how the government's incapability of running the government.
Recommend 0
sheryaar
Nov 28, 2019 11:38am
it will surely be a sad day for india and other enemies of pakistan !!!
Recommend 0
Kami
Nov 28, 2019 11:41am
Waste of time to be in limelight, do something for common man.
Recommend 0
INDMKB
Nov 28, 2019 11:51am
I hope honourable CJP will also solve the Model town case which is pending since 2014 with the same urgency and Interest as shown by him in this case
Recommend 0
Karachites
Nov 28, 2019 11:51am
I hope next time CJP will take suo motto notice on criminal justice system. It is easy to point oot other mistakes.
Recommend 0
PanditArnavSharma
Nov 28, 2019 11:53am
very nice
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Nov 28, 2019 12:00pm
Procedural issues would be cured.
Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Nov 28, 2019 12:03pm
The SCJ had Put the country on ventilator and athir adhoc decision.
Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Nov 28, 2019 12:07pm
It is clear that the country is being run by kindergarten kids,
Recommend 0
ashutosh
Nov 28, 2019 12:12pm
What is the need of all this?
Recommend 0
Coating the Law TM
Nov 28, 2019 12:36pm
General Bajwa asset to country future.
Recommend 0
Haider
Nov 28, 2019 12:41pm
This is first time someone has dared to challenge Chief of Army's extension. But the CJP is leaving in few days. right?
Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 28, 2019 12:48pm
SC is not happy with this government lately on multiple occasions.
Recommend 0
Chaudhry
Nov 28, 2019 01:09pm
it's 1 pm
Recommend 0
Rigour
Nov 28, 2019 01:23pm
This whole episode is fascinating. Wonder who should get the Pride of Performance for such creativity!
Recommend 0
Tora Khan
Nov 28, 2019 01:34pm
The world is industrializing, digitalizing while Pakistanis are fighting to protect their presence.
Recommend 0
Abdul Razaque
Nov 28, 2019 01:49pm
Justice Khosa I reckon your name will be on the front pages of the judiciary's stalwarts. Huge respect.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 28, 2019 01:51pm
PTI government is losing political capital fast.
Recommend 0
Soal Search
Nov 28, 2019 01:54pm
Again, even for this internal blunder pls blame on India.
Recommend 0
F35
Nov 28, 2019 02:11pm
Thats exactly what Modi has been telling IK.
Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 28, 2019 02:17pm
when you can't do much about just create drama, that's happening right now.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Nov 28, 2019 02:48pm
Bananana republic
Recommend 0
Saleem
Nov 28, 2019 02:48pm
Gen Raheel Sharif did not want an extension because he had 60 million reasons! for not extending his tenure.
Recommend 0
Armagan Akram
Nov 28, 2019 03:19pm
everyone is subject to the law.
Recommend 0
Adnan Bashir
Nov 28, 2019 03:21pm
Judiciary deteriorated the country. They not resolve their issues . Interference in executive at climax .
Recommend 0
Gururaj
Nov 28, 2019 03:25pm
What a fantastic Chief Justice! Hats off to him. So bold and fearless. You need more such bold persons in public life too.
Recommend 0
Umair Qayyum
Nov 28, 2019 03:35pm
A great opportunity for the government to empower the parliament and make itself above the army.
Recommend 0
Jehangir
Nov 28, 2019 03:47pm
Army Chief is under parliament. Good.
Recommend 0
Atiya Sami
Nov 28, 2019 03:48pm
dictator
Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 28, 2019 03:58pm
The attorney general should resign now and PM should fire the officials who have made blunder after blunder.
Recommend 0
Karim
Nov 28, 2019 04:03pm
IK looks helpless. He is running away from his responsibilities and has dumped it on to the CJP.
Recommend 0
Sr8
Nov 28, 2019 04:05pm
Long live the king's party!
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Nov 28, 2019 04:05pm
Army rule alive and well in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 28, 2019 04:07pm
Regardless of meddling, Gen Bajwa will be COAS for 3 years as originally decided.
Recommend 0
imran
Nov 28, 2019 04:15pm
His extensions is same as saying there is no competent general in Pakistan Army to hold the position after he retires.
Recommend 0
Go Selected Go
Nov 28, 2019 04:17pm
Bajwa should resign and go home with honor
Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Nov 28, 2019 04:20pm
Sad day for Indians and its enemies.
Recommend 0
Sakthi
Nov 28, 2019 04:21pm
The entire government machinery has succumbed to the desire of an individual.
Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Nov 28, 2019 04:22pm
Thank you Supreme Court for reminding the government that ultimate power lies with the parliament!!
Recommend 0
Lucky
Nov 28, 2019 04:22pm
Thanks CJP to perform their duties as a proactive approach.
Recommend 0
Habib Canada
Nov 28, 2019 04:25pm
Put justice in order by taking up Model Town case on daily basis and show efficiency to the Nation.
Recommend 0
No Ash
Nov 28, 2019 04:25pm
So what’s the legal status of previous extensions/reappointments.
Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Nov 28, 2019 04:28pm
More in vengeance for Imran and Army than in love for law
Recommend 0
Roshan
Nov 28, 2019 04:38pm
Surprised to read that the honorable courts are called agents of India and CIA for upholding the constitution of the country.
Recommend 0
balaji
Nov 28, 2019 04:45pm
@Justice, Look at the embarrassing kindergarten style functioning . We feel sad and worried . That is all
Recommend 0
Sultan Alvi
Nov 28, 2019 04:46pm
CJP AS Khosa's last fireworks against Imran Khan before saying good night!
Recommend 0
iffi
Nov 28, 2019 04:55pm
PTI govt should do better next time ... as your every step been watched minutely .... while the corrupt thugs were free to do anything
Recommend 0
Sohail
Nov 28, 2019 04:57pm
Government should not hide behind the army and seek their support. Democracy needs patience and stability to run the government.
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Nov 28, 2019 04:58pm
@M. Emad, Is that not a big joke coming from him
Recommend 0
critical thinker
Nov 28, 2019 05:03pm
glad to see the judiciary reminding a selected government of the importance and supremacy of the parliament. Time to come out of issuing ordinances and learn to write and pass laws in parliament.
Recommend 0
Haqim
Nov 28, 2019 05:32pm
@Justice, it is not storm in the tea cup. It is a matter of rule of law.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Nov 28, 2019 05:34pm
The question arises does Gen.Qamar Javed Bajwa want to stay on working after his retirement age or is he being pressured not to vacate his post for some particular reason?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

A shambolic affair
Updated November 28, 2019

A shambolic affair

This is without a doubt the most shambolic episode in the PTI government’s tenure so far.
November 28, 2019

Punjab reshuffle

A GENERAL lack of direction in people-based development prevails in Punjab where the government has been ...
November 28, 2019

Weapon of war

ON the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Human Rights Watch once again reminded the...
Updated November 27, 2019

PTI to the rescue

How can a govt that loses no chance to portray itself as a champion of ordinary citizens rush to Musharraf’s defence?
November 27, 2019

Clean, green Pakistan?

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the Clean Green Pakistan Index, a project that will, in its initial...
November 27, 2019

SEZ commitments

THE new phase of CPEC that is set to begin, and which the government is defending vigorously as the central pillar ...