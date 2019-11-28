DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 28, 2019

Seven sentenced to death in BD for cafe attack

ReutersNovember 28, 2019

Email

POLICE escort a convict to a prison van after his trial for allegedly plotting the Holey Artisan cafe attack.—AFP
POLICE escort a convict to a prison van after his trial for allegedly plotting the Holey Artisan cafe attack.—AFP

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court handed death sentences to seven members of a militant group on Wednesday for their role in an attack on a cafe in 2016 that killed 22 people, mostly foreigners, in the south Asian nation’s worst such incident.

“Charges against them were proved beyond any doubt. The court gave them the highest punishment,” public prosecutor Golam Sarwar Khan told reporters after the verdict, amid tight security at the court in Dhaka.

One of the eight accused was acquitted, he added.

A defence lawyer said the convicted men would appeal the charges, which include training the attackers and supplying arms, explosives and funds.

Prosecutor says charges against accused were proved beyond doubt

After the ruling, they shouted “Allahu Akbar” and “We did nothing wrong” from the dock to a packed courtroom, witnesses said.

Two were seen wearing prayer caps bearing the insignia of the militant Islamic State group; authorities opened an investigation into how the caps reached them while they were in police custody.

The July 1 attack on the restaurant popular with foreigners in Dhaka’s diplomatic area shocked the nation of 160 million and unnerved businesses, including the vital garment exports sector, and foreign investors.

Five young militants, armed with guns, sharp weapons and grenades stormed the Holey Artisan cafe, took diners hostage and killed them over 12 hours. Nine Italians, seven Japanese, an American and an Indian were among the dead. The attackers were also killed in a rescue bid by army commandos.

Prosecutor Khan said the seven men convicted on Wednesday belong to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, a group that seeks to establish Sharia rule in Bangladesh.

“The ruling will set an example. It will give a message to militant groups that none of them will be spared,” Law Minister Anisul Huq said.

Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been cracking down on militant groups to preserve its image as a moderate Muslim nation. After the cafe siege, police raided suspected hideouts and killed dozens of militants believed to have helped mount the attack. Hundreds more were arrested.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

A shambolic affair
Updated November 28, 2019

A shambolic affair

This is without a doubt the most shambolic episode in the PTI government’s tenure so far.
November 28, 2019

Punjab reshuffle

A GENERAL lack of direction in people-based development prevails in Punjab where the government has been ...
November 28, 2019

Weapon of war

ON the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Human Rights Watch once again reminded the...
Updated November 27, 2019

PTI to the rescue

How can a govt that loses no chance to portray itself as a champion of ordinary citizens rush to Musharraf’s defence?
November 27, 2019

Clean, green Pakistan?

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the Clean Green Pakistan Index, a project that will, in its initial...
November 27, 2019

SEZ commitments

THE new phase of CPEC that is set to begin, and which the government is defending vigorously as the central pillar ...