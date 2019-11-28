Punjab University declares two students persona non grata

LAHORE: The Punjab University administration declared two students persona non grata, rusticated four, imposed fine on five and issued warnings to four others allegedly over their involvement in violent activities on campus.

MPhil 2012-20, student, Husnain Jamil Faridi of Pakistan Study Centre, was not allowed to enter the university for an indefinite period allegedly for organising a rally against the shortage of buses on campus on March 20.

A notification issued by Registrar Dr Khalid Khan states that Mr Faridi, a student of Punjab University, violated the University of the Punjab Act 1973 regulations dealing with discipline, welfare and code of honour of the university.

The disciplinary committee also rusticated four students for a semester, five others were fined Rs10,000 each and four warned for participating in the rally.

The notification regarding Mr Faridi states: “The Discipline Committee in view of the concrete evidence available before it and on account of your involvement in violent activities adversely affecting the sanctity of the University unanimously concluded that you have been found guilty. Hence you breached the undertaking submitted by the students at the time of admission, violated rules and regulations relating to the discipline and code of honour of the students of the university and affiliated colleges.”

Suspends eight Punjabi Council students for ‘torturing’ IJT activist; FIR against 22

It further states: “Now penalty of Persona Non Grata is awarded to you. Furthermore, your entry has been banned on the whole University Campus/Campuses and if in case, any individual is found to have accommodated you he/she shall be liable to disciplinary action under the relevant rules. The student may prefer an appeal before the vice chancellor against the decision within 15 days of the issuance of the notification.”

Mr Faridi told Dawn that the university administration had once called him to appear in a hearing of the inquiry being conducted against him, but when he reached the university he was told that the inquiry had been cancelled due to non-availability of members. He said the administration had announced its decision without hearing him. “I have been being punished for holding a rally on campus to demand transport,” he claimed.

He said he and his fellows were holding a peaceful rally on campus and demanding solution to the transport problem when another student organisation attacked them. “The university administration took action against us, but not against those who attacked the peaceful rally,” he claimed.

Mr Faridi further said that he would file an appeal before the vice chancellor against the decision.

The registrar told Dawn that all the students penalised appeared before the

inquiry committee and they had recorded their statements at length. He claimed that they were also given time to appeal against the decision before the vice chancellor.

SUSPENDED: The Punjab University suspended eight students of the Punjabi Council for allegedly torturing an activist of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) on Tuesday night.

Police also registered a case against seven nominated and 15 unidentified students of the council under sections 324, 506-B, 148 and 149 of the PPC on the complaint of the injured IJT activist, Mustansar Ali.

The Punjabi Council was holding a rally to welcome newcomers outside hostel no 15 when they were stopped by the IJT outside hostel no 8. Both student groups clashed and also resorted to aerial firing during which seven students from both sides were injured. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital where one of them was said to be critical.

One of those booked, Punjabi Council head Khurrum Gondal said they were attacked by the IJT activists and four of their activists were injured. Police also took four of their group members into custody and registered a case against them. He alleged that their application for registration of a case against the attackers was not being entertained.

IJT central information sectary Rana Usman alleged that four of their activists were sitting in the canteen when Punjabi Council activists attacked them with batons and iron rods. He said their fellow activists reached the spot and retaliated in self defence.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2019