DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 27, 2019

Lawyers' body announces countrywide strike on Thursday against govt's 'unconstitutional moves'

Haseeb BhattiNovember 27, 2019

Email

The lawyers will hold protest and condemnation meetings in their respective bar rooms tomorrow to protest the government moves. — Online/File
The lawyers will hold protest and condemnation meetings in their respective bar rooms tomorrow to protest the government moves. — Online/File

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has announced that lawyers will observe a countrywide strike on Thursday to protest what it called the "unconstitutional moves" of the federal government regarding Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension and the high treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

According to a press release issued by the body on Wednesday, lawyers will observe a full-day strike tomorrow when they will hold protest and condemnation meetings in their respective bar rooms against the government measures to grant an extension in service to the incumbent army chief and "rescue" Musharraf from punishment in the high treason case.

Editorial: PM Imran has shown poor judgement in authorising the bizarre intervention on Musharraf's behalf

The PTI-led government is currently engaged in the Supreme Court where it is defending the procedure under which Prime Minister Imran Khan approved an extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa. Also, the interior ministry earlier this week petitioned the Islamabad High Court to halt a special court from announcing its judgement in the high treason case against Musharraf. Its plea was accepted by the IHC today.

PBC Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah and the chairman of its executive committee, Sher Muhammad Khan, strongly condemned the "belated efforts and maneuverings of the federal government" after yesterday’s order of the Supreme Court in the case pertaining to Gen Bajwa's extension, according to the statement.

They said the government had rectified its mistakes and brought about amendments in some relevant laws in an attempt to "overcome their inefficiency" in the matter of granting extension to the army chief.

The PBC officials also condemned what they called the government's "unjustified and unprecedented move" to approach the IHC to restrain the special court from announcing its verdict in the case against Musharraf.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sher Khan
Nov 27, 2019 06:53pm
Most are on NOON League Payroll.
Recommend 0
true pakistani
Nov 27, 2019 06:57pm
black mafia
Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Nov 27, 2019 07:02pm
It is shocking to see that this party sold their soul to come into power!! I wonder why they claim to hold high moral ground anymore!
Recommend 0
SDA
Nov 27, 2019 07:05pm
Nawaz Sharif's entourage
Recommend 0
Osman K K
Nov 27, 2019 07:12pm
Lawyers are more trouble than they are worth.
Recommend 0
Aziz USA
Nov 27, 2019 07:15pm
These Lawyers have nothing better to do then to seek every opportunity to seek attention and create mischief. It would be better if they focus on representing on their client instead of engaging in antisocial activities. Shame on them..
Recommend 0
mazhar
Nov 27, 2019 07:27pm
black coats with black intentions on road again...
Recommend 0
Rohail
Nov 27, 2019 07:36pm
A bunch of goons who need to put in place.
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Nov 27, 2019 07:48pm
Government is making laws to accommodate one person. This issue is more important for government than poverty, hunger, people well being. Shame on such a government.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 27, 2019

PTI to the rescue

How can a govt that loses no chance to portray itself as a champion of ordinary citizens rush to Musharraf’s defence?
November 27, 2019

Clean, green Pakistan?

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the Clean Green Pakistan Index, a project that will, in its initial...
November 27, 2019

SEZ commitments

THE new phase of CPEC that is set to begin, and which the government is defending vigorously as the central pillar ...
Updated November 26, 2019

Buzdar uncertainty

Buzdar had won the chief minister’s post by the slimmest majority in the house — securing 186 out of 371 votes.
November 26, 2019

Plenty to hide

OVER 100 days since the lockdown of India-held Kashmir, New Delhi is unable to silence voices from around the world...
November 26, 2019

Women doctors

A REPORT in this paper has shed light on a new initiative which will attempt to bring 35,000 non-practising women...