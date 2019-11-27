IHC stops special court from announcing verdict in Musharraf treason case

A day before a special court was set to announce its judgement in the long-drawn high treason case against former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped it from issuing the verdict.

The IHC order came on a petition filed by the interior ministry which had requested it to set aside the special court's decision to announce its judgement in the high treason case on November 28.

In a short order, the IHC accepted the ministry's petition and barred the special court from announcing the verdict. A similar petition filed by Musharraf was wrapped up with the court issuing directions on it.

The IHC has directed the federal government to appoint a new prosecutor in the treason case by December 5. In addition, the special court has been ordered to announce its judgement after hearing all the parties.

The court had earlier today reserved its verdict on both Musharraf and the interior ministry's petitions.

The special court had on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the high treason case against Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, and had ruled that a verdict would be announced on November 28 (tomorrow) on the basis of the available record.

The three-judge court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, had observed that the prosecution team before being sacked had submitted detailed arguments which were sufficient to understand their point of view. The incumbent PTI government had denotified the entire prosecution team in the high treason case on Oct 24.

During today's proceedings, a three-member larger bench of the court — comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani — asked Musharraf's lawyer Salman Safdar to sit down as they were going to first hear the petition filed by the interior ministry.

"Is there an official notification about the formation of the special court?" Justice Minallah asked the government's lawyer, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Sajid Ilyas Bhatti, as the hearing began.

Bhatti responded in the affirmative.

The high court chief justice asked where Law Secretary Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman was. On Tuesday, the IHC had summoned the relevant record from the law secretary.

During today's hearing, when told that Rehman was not present, the court expressed its displeasure. He was told to appear within half an hour along with the required record.

When he arrived, the court expressed its displeasure.

"This is your attitude. The case starts at 12:30pm and you arrive at 1:30pm," remarked Justice Farooq.

Justice Minallah said as per the record, the special court had been formed correctly and enquired why the interior ministry had written that it was formed incorrectly in its petition.

"Our case is that the prosecution team that presented the final arguments is not legal," responded AAG Bhatti.

"You made a mistake and you will fix it. So what should we do?" asked Justice Farooq, adding: "You didn't tell the special court all of this. Now that the verdict is about to be announced, you've come here."

Interior ministry petitions IHC

In a surprise move, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had on Monday come in aid of Musharraf, seeking deferment of the announcement of the verdict in the high treason case.

In a fresh petition that was interestingly identical to an application filed by Musharraf’s lawyer, the PTI government even 'disowned' the complaint filed by the previous government against him under Article 6 (High Treason) and requested the IHC that "the special court be restrained from passing final judgement in the trial".

In the petition filed through its secretary in the IHC, the interior ministry stated that the special court's decision to reserve its verdict in the case is in violation of the Constitution because it was issued without giving the ministry the opportunity to notify a new prosecution team in the case and because the judgement is set to be passed without hearing the prosecution during the trial.

Gen Musharraf, who has already been declared an absconder, and the incumbent government separately submitted identical petitions before the IHC to stop the special court from pronouncing the verdict.

The government petition was filed by the interior ministry through the additional attorney general.

High treason case

The high treason trial of the former military dictator for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, filed during the PML-N government, has been pending since 2013.

He was booked in the treason case in December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016 with the nod of superior courts as well as the interior ministry.

Since then he has been an absconder in the case.

