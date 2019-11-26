DAWN.COM

Law minister Farogh Naseem resigns

Dawn.comUpdated November 26, 2019

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem. — APP/File
Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem. — APP/File

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has resigned from his position, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed in a news conference on Tuesday.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted Naseem's resignation which was tendered during a meeting of the federal cabinet today.

According to Rasheed, Naseem has resigned because he will represent the government in a case regarding Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension in the Supreme Court tomorrow. He will be accompanied at the court by the attorney general of Pakistan.

Naseem belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a coalition partner of the ruling PTI.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Naseem has "voluntarily" resigned from his office because he could not represent the government in the case being a federal minister.

More to follow.

also submit to newspaper
