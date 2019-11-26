Farogh Naseem resigns as law minister to represent govt in SC hearing on Bajwa’s extension

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has resigned from his position, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed in a news conference on Tuesday.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted Naseem's resignation which was tendered during a meeting of the federal cabinet today.

According to Rasheed, Naseem has resigned because he will represent the government in a case regarding Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension in the Supreme Court tomorrow. He will be accompanied at the court by the attorney general of Pakistan.

Naseem belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a coalition partner of the ruling PTI.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Naseem has "voluntarily" resigned from his office because he could not represent the government in the case being a federal minister. He will now join the attorney general to clarify the government stance on the issue of Gen Bajwa's tenure extension.

Once the assistance is completed, Naseem can also return to the cabinet subject to the prime minister's approval, Akbar said.

The announcement comes hours after Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa suspended the government's notification of the army chief's tenure extension until the top court's hearing tomorrow.

The chief justice observed that "the summary and approval of army chief's extension is not correct."

The court issued notices to the defence ministry, federal government and Gen Bajwa, who is due to retire on November 29 (Friday).

On August 19, Prime Minister Imran had approved an extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa for another three years.

'Extraordinary circumstances'

Addressing the press conference, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said Article 243 of the Constitution gives the prime minister the authority to advise the president regarding appointments of services chiefs, including the army chief.

The same procedure was followed for Gen Bajwa's appointment after extending his tenure, he said.

According to the minister, it also the premier's prerogative to decide whether the prevailing conditions merit giving an extension to the army chief.

He said the decision for Gen Bajwa's extension was taken in view of "extraordinary circumstances" in the region, and cited India's move to attack Balakot by crossing the Line of Control earlier this year in this regard. In addition, he said, there is increased firing at the LoC, India has imposed an indefinite curfew in occupied Kashmir, there is fear of a "false-flag operation" being staged by India and India has threatened to block Pakistan's water.

Besides the regional situation, the prime minister's decision was influenced by the need to maintain continuity in the army command and Gen Bajwa's services to the nation.

Army rules amended

Mehmood said the Supreme Court had today observed that the Army Regulations (Rules) did not have a provision for an "extension".

He announced that in order to "assist the court and clear matters", the cabinet today amended Rule 255 of the Army Regulations (Rules). Besides "suspension of retirement" and "limitation of retirement", Rule 255 will now also contain "extension in tenure" of the army chief, he said.

According to the minister, the amendment is in line with the prime minister's intention to grant an extension to Gen Bajwa.

The cabinet gave its consent to alter the summary for the army chief's reappointment in light of the amendment in the Army Regulations. The old summary will be withdrawn and a new summary will be sent to the prime minister, the minister said.

