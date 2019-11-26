DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 27, 2019

Cabinet amends Army Regulations to include provision for 'extension in tenure' of army chief

Dawn.comUpdated November 26, 2019

Email

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood addresses a press conference alongwith Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday. — PID
Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood addresses a press conference alongwith Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday. — PID

The federal cabinet on Tuesday amended the Army Regulations (Rules) to include a provision for an "extension in tenure" of the army chief, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the cabinet, Mehmood said the Supreme Court, while taking up a case regarding Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension, had today observed that the Army Regulations did not have a provision for an "extension" in the army chief's tenure.

He said that in order to "assist the court and clear matters", the cabinet today amended Rule 255 of the Army Regulations. Besides "suspension of retirement" and "limitation of retirement", Rule 255 will now also contain "extension in tenure" of the army chief, he said.

According to the minister, the amendment is in line with the prime minister's intention to grant an extension to Gen Bajwa.

The cabinet gave its consent to alter the summary for the army chief's reappointment in light of the amendment in the Army Regulations. The old summary will be withdrawn and a new summary will be sent to the prime minister, Mehmood said.

Law minister resigns

In another major development, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigned from his position.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed told the news conference that Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted Naseem's resignation which was tendered during the cabinet meeting.

According to Rasheed, Naseem has resigned because he will appear in the Supreme Court tomorrow in the hearing regarding Gen Bajwa's tenure extension. He will be accompanied at the court by the attorney general of Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Naseem has "voluntarily" resigned from his office because he could not represent the government in the case being a federal minister. He will now join the attorney general to clarify the government stance on the issue of the army chief's tenure extension.

Once the assistance is completed, Naseem can return to the cabinet subject to the prime minister's approval, Akbar said.

Naseem belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a coalition partner of the ruling PTI.

The announcements come hours after Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa suspended the government's notification of the army chief's tenure extension until the top court's hearing tomorrow.

The chief justice observed that "the summary and approval of army chief's extension is not correct."

The court issued notices to the defence ministry, federal government and Gen Bajwa, who is due to retire on November 29 (Friday).

On August 19, Prime Minister Imran had approved an extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa for another three years.

'Extraordinary circumstances'

Mehmood said Article 243 of the Constitution gives the prime minister the authority to advise the president regarding appointments of services chiefs, including the army chief.

The same procedure was followed for Gen Bajwa's appointment after extending his tenure, he said.

According to the minister, it also the premier's prerogative to decide whether the prevailing conditions merit giving an extension to the army chief.

He said the decision for Gen Bajwa's extension was taken in view of "extraordinary circumstances" in the region, and cited India's move to attack Balakot by crossing the Line of Control earlier this year in this regard. In addition, he said, there is increased firing at the LoC, India has imposed an indefinite curfew in occupied Kashmir, there is fear of a "false-flag operation" being staged by India and India has threatened to block Pakistan's water.

Besides the regional situation, the prime minister's decision was influenced by the need to maintain continuity in the army command and Gen Bajwa's services to the nation.

Cabinet endorses PM's decision

Railways Minister Rasheed said the entire cabinet today endorsed Prime Minister Imran's decision to approve an extension in Gen Bajwa's tenure.

He also appeared to respond to Chief Justice Khosa's observation that out of 25 cabinet members, only 11 had approved the extension. "Fourteen members of the cabinet did not give any opinion due to non-availability," Justice Khosa had said. "Did the government take their silence as agreement?"

Rasheed said the rules and procedure of the cabinet were very clear that if a member does not say 'no' to a summary shared through circulation, then their opinion is taken as "positive".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MIR
Nov 26, 2019 07:22pm
His performance as law minster lacked clarity, class and credibility!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 26, 2019 07:23pm
No surprise from the MQM man. It was due. Need someone more energetic now.
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Nov 26, 2019 07:26pm
Good people are bailing out.
Recommend 0
Usman
Nov 26, 2019 07:31pm
What. Is. Going. On. Here!!!!
Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 26, 2019 07:35pm
The house of PTI is in total disarray.
Recommend 0
Medu
Nov 26, 2019 07:48pm
Railway minister is announcing the resignation of law minister, what a sorry state of affairs.
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Nov 26, 2019 08:29pm
Let us hope not that with harsh winds blowing around, this house of cards be in danger of coming down.
Recommend 0
Shamoon Ahmad
Nov 26, 2019 08:31pm
Mr. Nassem is a man of sound charactor, also well qualified for the position he was assigned to.
Recommend 0
tariq
Nov 26, 2019 08:32pm
Thos shows the level of commitment of all PTI coalition partners and their loyalties
Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 26, 2019 08:33pm
Wickets started going down.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 26, 2019 08:35pm
Honourable Former Law Minister Farogh Nasim always remember "What goes around comes around". This is just the beginning. Just wait and watch.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Nov 26, 2019 08:56pm
I see this as a principled stance taken ......
Recommend 0
Kareem
Nov 26, 2019 09:11pm
He will rejoin again
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Nov 26, 2019 09:18pm
This is not an important news as long as Farogh resignation remains same as explained, to adjust circumstances.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 26, 2019 09:18pm
The whole PTI government is nothing more than a mess. Nobody knows what to do and what not to do. Every body has a big mouth in PTI that PTI will do this and PTI will do that but even after 15 months nothing has been done for a common man, except that inflation has gone sky high, there is no rolling of money in every sort of market, not very many people visit bank branches in big cities for making pay orders or making bank transactions and those who come they walk in with utility bills in hand to pay. People are sick and tired of PTI and they don't see any hope that things will go better in near future. A hungry person cannot wait any more for food for a single moment but PTI is asking the nation to wait for two long years to see what Naya Pakistan looks like. People are not interested in as who resign from the cabinte and who join the cabinet, the bottom line is what is the end result? This is a very hopeless situation and it is becoming serious with every passing day.
Recommend 0
Agnostic
Nov 26, 2019 09:39pm
And when will Sheikh Rasheed resign from his ministership? He has proved himself successfully failed in his job to run railways effectively and without any accident.
Recommend 0
Dr Imran Ahmed
Nov 26, 2019 09:42pm
Farogh Naseem failed to live up to expectations.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Nov 26, 2019 09:44pm
Mr. Naseem is a highly educated professional in law with same family background. I wish him best for this case.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 26, 2019 10:28pm
Legal complications.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 26, 2019

Buzdar uncertainty

Buzdar had won the chief minister’s post by the slimmest majority in the house — securing 186 out of 371 votes.
November 26, 2019

Plenty to hide

OVER 100 days since the lockdown of India-held Kashmir, New Delhi is unable to silence voices from around the world...
November 26, 2019

Women doctors

A REPORT in this paper has shed light on a new initiative which will attempt to bring 35,000 non-practising women...
Updated November 25, 2019

Disparaging CPEC

Her remarks about CPEC can hardly be expected to ensure progress in the Pakistan-US relationship.
November 25, 2019

Prisoners’ rights

PRISON walls are meant to sequester certain individuals from society, but they must not be an impediment to their...
November 25, 2019

Suffocating space

FOR weeks now, a thick blanket of smog has been suffocating the people of Punjab, while smog-like conditions have...