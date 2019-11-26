DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 26, 2019

Additional AG Tariq Khokhar refutes reports of resignation

Malik AsadNovember 26, 2019

Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar on Tuesday denied reports of his resignation, saying that he had no intentions to quit his post. — theatlantic.com/File
Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar on Tuesday denied reports of his resignation, saying that he had no intentions to quit his post.

A day earlier, Khokhar had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), asking to set aside a special court's decision to reserve its judgement in a high treason case against former military chief Pervez Musharraf.

"I appeared in a court to represent the government [but] because of other commitments could not argue the interior ministry's petition in the treason case," he told Dawn when contacted.

Prosecutor Sajid Ilyas Bhatti appeared in Khokhar's place.

However, rumours of Khokhar's 'sudden resignation' started circulating on Twitter and multiple media outlets reported the same.

According to Geo, Khokhar resigned from his position "saying that his conscience does not allow him to pursue the high treason case against Musharraf". ARY also reported that he resigned, but cited "personal reasons".

Khokar was appointed by the caretaker government in July last year. He was previously served in the same post in 2013.

