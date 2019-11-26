LHC admits Musharraf's petition against special court's impending verdict in treason case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday accepted for hearing former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf's petition challenging the verdict reserved by the special court in the high treason case against him.

Justice Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi, who presided over the proceedings, had on Monday asked Musharraf's lawyer, Khwaja Ahmed Tariq Rahim, to present two-point statements and assist the court regarding the maintainability of the petition in the LHC.

Today, the high court removed its objections and admitted the petition for hearing. The LHC also issued a notice to the federal government and summoned Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan to provide assistance to the court.

The special court had on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the high treason case against Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, and had ruled that a verdict would be announced on November 28 (Thursday) on the basis of the available record.

On October 24, the special court was informed that the government had sacked the entire prosecution team engaged by the previous PML-N government to prosecute the high treason case against Musharraf.

The special court had then reserved its verdict, observing that the prosecution team before being sacked had submitted detailed arguments which were sufficient to understand their point of view.

On Saturday, Musharraf had approached the LHC against the verdict reserved in the case and sought suspension of his trial in absentia.

During the proceedings today, Justice Naqvi said that there were media reports that the interior ministry had also petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) with regards to the verdict in the high treason case. Musharraf's counsel told the court that the federal government had petitioned the IHC to stop the verdict.

Justice Naqvi said he agreed with the 2016 "Mustafa Impex" judgement by the Supreme Court and asked Rahim to assure them about the maintainability of Musharraf's petition in the LHC.

Musharraf's counsel cited the case of model Ayyan Ali as a reference. He said the special court had no legal status because, at the time that it was formed, the approval of the cabinet was not sought.

Rahim questioned that when questions are being raised about the formation of the special court, what legal status does its verdict have?

The court summoned a draft regarding the formation of the special court in the next hearing of the petition.

Justice Naqvi asked if the former president had gone abroad after seeking permission from the court, to which his lawyer responded in the affirmative.

The LHC decided to remove its objections to the petition and set it for hearing on November 28, the same day the special court is scheduled to announce its verdict.