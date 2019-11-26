DAWN.COM

Chief justice suspends notification of Gen Bajwa's tenure extension until tomorrow

Haseeb BhattiUpdated November 26, 2019

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure was extended by three years. — AFP/File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday suspended the notification of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension until the hearing tomorrow.

During the court proceedings, the chief justice said that "apparently the summary and approval of army chief's extension is not correct".

The court issued notices to defence ministry, federal government and Gen Bajwa, who is due to retire on November 29. The hearing was adjourned until Wednesday.

On August 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved an extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa for another three years.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," the brief notification issued by the prime minister's office had said.

The chief justice today took up a withdrawal application of a petition filed by The Jurists Foundation challenging the extension in Gen Bajwa's tenure. The top judge, however, rejected the application and took up the petition in public interest under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. The case was converted into a suo moto notice.

"If the notification was issued on August 19, then what did the prime minister approve on August 21?" Justice Khosa inquired.

"Cabinet's approval was required," Attorney General (AG) Anwar Mansoor Khan responded. "The prime minister signed [the notification] after the cabinet's approval."

"After the cabinet gave its approval, did the president approve it again?" the chief justice asked, to which the attorney general responded in the negative.

"Only the president of Pakistan can extend the tenure of the army chief," he said during the hearing.

"We can take approval from the president again," the attorney general said.

Justice Khosa then noted that out of 25 cabinet members, only 11 had approved the extension.

"Fourteen members of the cabinet did not give any opinion due to non-availability," Justice Khosa said. "Did the government take their silence as agreement?"

"Those who did not say 'yes' had not taken part in voting," the AG informed the court.

"Does the cabinet not want to give members the time to think? The 14 members of the cabinet still have not said 'yes' to army chief's extension," the top judge noted.

More to follow.

Comments (14)

Dr Vikas Jamwal
Nov 26, 2019 11:00am
Coup is on cards.
Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Nov 26, 2019 11:04am
President, does he exist?
Recommend 0
Ahmed Shiraz
Nov 26, 2019 11:04am
Is this really a matter for the chief justice to involve himself in. We need to have a system in place that ensure rules and laws are followed promptly without indulging our most precious resources in such matters.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Nov 26, 2019 11:04am
Does it means that his office gets vacated?
Recommend 0
Rohail
Nov 26, 2019 11:06am
Okay what’s big of a deal. President Arif Alvi office will issue the notification.
Recommend 0
khurrum
Nov 26, 2019 11:07am
this is just stupidity , towards the end of this set up.
Recommend 0
Adi
Nov 26, 2019 11:08am
Nothing will happen, its just a clerical correction, which will be done !
Recommend 0
asad
Nov 26, 2019 11:10am
Both are elites of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Salvi
Nov 26, 2019 11:10am
Good
Recommend 0
Pervaiz Ahmed
Nov 26, 2019 11:14am
Iftikhar Chaw In the making
Recommend 0
Sameer
Nov 26, 2019 11:14am
an unnecessary development. Extension has been granted via Presidents office. Finding out who the challenging petitioner is can shed more light if this is a delay tactic.
Recommend 0
shib
Nov 26, 2019 11:15am
Who is running the country......or should be at the helm of affairs...
Recommend 0
Zakir
Nov 26, 2019 11:15am
Army is more powerful.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 26, 2019 11:45am
What a joke!
Recommend 0

