Two major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

Major generals Ali Amir Awan and Muhammad Saeed were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and were posted as the inspector general of Communications and Information Technology and president of National Defence University, respectively, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday.

The ISPR press release also announced a few other new postings including:

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza — Dawn/File

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chief of General Staff (CGS)

Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj — Photo courtesy ISPR webiste

Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj as the director general of Strategic Plans Division Force (SPD)

Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood — Dawn/File

Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood appointed the commander of Peshawar Corps

Lt Gen Muhammad Amir as adjutant general

Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood as the commander of Mangla Corps

Meanwhile, the incumbent Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Hayat — who is set to retire on November 27 — paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister Imran Khan today, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office today.

The prime minister lauded his "meritorious services", the statement said.

Gen Hayat will be replaced by Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, who has been serving as the CGS — the post which will now be occupied by Lt Gen Mirza.

Besides Lt Gen Raza, the other top contenders for the office of CJCSC were SPD Director General Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar and Commander V Corps, headquartered at Karachi, Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Dawn reported earlier.

Additional reporting by Sanaullah Khan.