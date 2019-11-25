DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 25, 2019

Two major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

Dawn.comUpdated November 25, 2019

Email

Major generals Ali Amir Awan (R) and Muhammad Saeed were promoted to lieutenant general as IG C&amp;IT and president of NDU, respectively. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak
Major generals Ali Amir Awan (R) and Muhammad Saeed were promoted to lieutenant general as IG C&IT and president of NDU, respectively. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak

Major generals Ali Amir Awan and Muhammad Saeed were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and were posted as the inspector general of Communications and Information Technology and president of National Defence University, respectively, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday.

The ISPR press release also announced a few other new postings including:

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza — Dawn/File
Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza — Dawn/File

  • Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chief of General Staff (CGS)
Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj — Photo courtesy ISPR webiste
Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj — Photo courtesy ISPR webiste

  • Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj as the director general of Strategic Plans Division Force (SPD)
Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood — Dawn/File
Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood — Dawn/File

  • Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood appointed the commander of Peshawar Corps

  • Lt Gen Muhammad Amir as adjutant general

  • Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood as the commander of Mangla Corps

Meanwhile, the incumbent Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Hayat — who is set to retire on November 27 — paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister Imran Khan today, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office today.

The prime minister lauded his "meritorious services", the statement said.

Gen Hayat will be replaced by Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, who has been serving as the CGS — the post which will now be occupied by Lt Gen Mirza.

Besides Lt Gen Raza, the other top contenders for the office of CJCSC were SPD Director General Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar and Commander V Corps, headquartered at Karachi, Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Dawn reported earlier.

Additional reporting by Sanaullah Khan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Babar Azam
Nov 25, 2019 06:50pm
This is the only visible development in the country so far. Promotion of army officers. Understandable.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 25, 2019 06:56pm
Welcome to the distinguished club and the unique clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Crime and punishment

Crime and punishment

It is only the preventative aspect that is balanced against the accused’s right to liberty.

Editorial

Updated November 25, 2019

Disparaging CPEC

Her remarks about CPEC can hardly be expected to ensure progress in the Pakistan-US relationship.
November 25, 2019

Prisoners’ rights

PRISON walls are meant to sequester certain individuals from society, but they must not be an impediment to their...
November 25, 2019

Suffocating space

FOR weeks now, a thick blanket of smog has been suffocating the people of Punjab, while smog-like conditions have...
Updated November 24, 2019

Ehsaas beneficiaries

It is all the more important now to inject a greater level of transparency into the project.
November 24, 2019

University harassment

THE conversation around the University of Balochistan harassment scandal seems to have snowballed into a larger...
November 24, 2019

Trigger-happy police

WHEN a mother penned a heartbreaking account of the night she lost her daughter to police crossfire in Dawn last...