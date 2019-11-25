DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 25, 2019

PM launches Clean Green Pakistan Index, urges masses to participate to curb pollution

Dawn.comNovember 25, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launching ceremony of Clean Green Pakistan Index at Convention Centre, Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launching ceremony of Clean Green Pakistan Index at Convention Centre, Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) as part of his government's efforts to curb pollution and reduce the effects of climate change.

In the initial phase of the CGPI, 19 cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara and Bahawalpur, have been selected to compete on certain issues of public interest. They will be judged on addressing issues such as safe drinking water, solid waste management, liquid waste management, city beautification, cleanliness of streets, usability of parks, tree plantation, total sanitation/hygiene and community participation.

A launching ceremony was held at Convention Centre, Islamabad today, Radio Pakistan reported. During his address at the ceremony, the prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to making Pakistan "clean and green" and urged the masses to join the government's efforts.

The prime minister, in his address, regretted that over the past decade, Lahore had lost about 70 per cent of its tree cover as the city became an urban centre. He noted that pollution levels in Lahore had increased drastically and now pose a danger to its residents because no measures were taken to curb pollution and preserve the environment.

"This (deforestation) was bound to have an impact," he said and promised that the government will gradually increase funds for the initiative.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam also addressed the ceremony and said that students and youth were also being encouraged to join the campaign. The services of people who register and participate in the CGPI will be rewarded by the government, Aslam said.

Sharing further plans to protect the environment, Aslam said that the government aims to introduce electric cars to reduce harmful emissions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has introduced multiple campaigns and drives to combat climate change, including the Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Crime and punishment

Crime and punishment

It is only the preventative aspect that is balanced against the accused’s right to liberty.

Editorial

Updated November 25, 2019

Disparaging CPEC

Her remarks about CPEC can hardly be expected to ensure progress in the Pakistan-US relationship.
November 25, 2019

Prisoners’ rights

PRISON walls are meant to sequester certain individuals from society, but they must not be an impediment to their...
November 25, 2019

Suffocating space

FOR weeks now, a thick blanket of smog has been suffocating the people of Punjab, while smog-like conditions have...
Updated November 24, 2019

Ehsaas beneficiaries

It is all the more important now to inject a greater level of transparency into the project.
November 24, 2019

University harassment

THE conversation around the University of Balochistan harassment scandal seems to have snowballed into a larger...
November 24, 2019

Trigger-happy police

WHEN a mother penned a heartbreaking account of the night she lost her daughter to police crossfire in Dawn last...